Home | News | General | BREAKING: Oyo senatorial candidate shot on the head is dead
Lagos 2019: Sanwo-Olu wins in AD candidate’s polling unit
Kano decides: EFCC arrests politician caught on camera buying votes

BREAKING: Oyo senatorial candidate shot on the head is dead



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 34 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Temitope Olatoye Sugar
Temitope Olatoye (Sugar), Action Democratic Party Oyo central senatorial who was shot in the face and was rushed to the Accident and Emergency centre in University College Hospital(UCH), Ibadan is dead.
Olatoye, better known as “Sugar” in the political circle, was shot by suspected thugs in Elesu village, Lalupon, Lagelu local government area of the state.

Until his death, Mr. Olatoye represented Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency in the House of Representatives.
He contested the senatorial seat of Oyo Central senatorial district two weeks ago but lost to Teslim Folarin of the APC.

Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 68 of 68