Temitope Olatoye (Sugar), Action Democratic Party Oyo central senatorial who was shot in the face and was rushed to the Accident and Emergency centre in University College Hospital(UCH), Ibadan is dead.





Olatoye, better known as “Sugar” in the political circle, was shot by suspected thugs in Elesu village, Lalupon, Lagelu local government area of the state.

Until his death, Mr. Olatoye represented Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

He contested the senatorial seat of Oyo Central senatorial district two weeks ago but lost to Teslim Folarin of the APC.

