Muhammad Abubakar, governor of Bauchi state, who is seeking reelection, lost his polling unit to Bala Mohammed, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday.

Mohammed, former minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), polled 358 votes to defeat Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 288 votes.

Chinedu Onora, presiding officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Gindin Durumi polling unit, announced the result.

When he cast his vote earlier on Saturday morning, the governor had described the election process as “fast and peaceful compared to other elections” he had participated in.

He promised to accept the outcome of the election as announced by INEC.

“I hope it continues to go this way. I will abide by the decision of INEC because it is God that gives power,” he had said.

In Kano, Abba Kabir Yusuf, candidate of the PDP, won at Magwan polling unit, where Nasiru Gawuna, deputy governor of the state, voted.

PDP polled 73 votes while APC secured 73 votes there.

Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019