A total of 44 policemen deployed for election duties sustained injuries in a motor accident along Gwagwalada area of the federal capital territory (FCT) on Friday night.

Some of the officers were identified as Luka Hananiya, Maude Yususf and Mumuni Mohammed, all inspectors. Shetiima Solomon, and Musa Dahiru who are on the rank of inspectors also sustained injuries.

NAN said 33 of the officers were treated and discharged immediately, while 11 others were still on admission at the Police Hospital, National Hospital and Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital in Abuja.

Mohammed Adamu, acting inspector-general of police, said the force would take care of the injured officers.

Adamu said the officers were on their way to report in their area of deployment for the area council elections before the accident occurred.

“We are here to make sure all of the officers are given proper medical attention for them to recover,” he said when he visited them.

He charged the officers to continue to serve the country as policing was a national assignment requiring sometimes painful sacrifices.

“What happened to our colleagues here today can happen to anybody. But, we are encouraged to serve our country in the best way we can as no sacrifice is too much for the nation,” he said.

