O to ge?: Kwara APC’s AbdulRazaq wins polling unit with a landslide
- 5 hours 25 minutes ago
Kwara APC governorship candidate Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has won his Idigba polling unit 004 of Adewole Ward with a landslide.
AbdulRazaq polled 592 votes as against PDP’s 80, according to the official result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
The APC also won the House of Assembly election with 573 votes as against PDP’s 80.
