The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, on Saturday failed to deliver his unit and ward at Afao Ekiti in Irepodun Ifelodun local government area of the state as his party People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lost in the House of Assembly poll in the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Irepodun/Ifelodun constituency 2, Alhaji Hakeem Jamiu, in Fayose’s unit at St David’s Primary School polling unit in Afao Ekiti, polled 168 to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Sunday Omosilade, who garnered 26.

However, Omosilade, who is Fayose’s Personal Assistant had last week notified the Independent National Electoral Commission in a letter dated March 1 of his intention to withdraw from the race.

But a source close to the office of the electoral body in the state, said INEC was not aware of Omosilade withdrawal from the race saying such should have come 45 days to the poll.

Governor Kayode Fayemi won Ward 11, Ogilolo Polling unit in Isan-Ekiti for the APC with 172 votes while PDP scored 0.

Also at units 15 and 003, Igbemo ward, Jamiu recorded 171 and 335 votes respectively, while PDP polled 0 in the two units.

Fayose also lost in his Afao/Araromi ward , as APC scored 648 while the PDP got 67 votes.

As low turnout of the voter generally characterized the poll , some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state have charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all stakeholders to improve on the electoral process.

The APC leaders including the Special Assistant to the President on political Affairs, Senator Babafemi Ojudu , Senator-elect Opeyemi Bamidele and the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Mr Wale Fapounda who spoke with journalists stressed the need for INEC to particularly embarked serious voter education with a view to achieving improved participation of electorate in choosing their representatives.

Senator Ojudu urged the electoral body and political parties to further encourage and enlighten the people on the need to participate in electoral processes, noting that it remains the only way for them to effect positive impact on their lives.

Bamidele, who spoke after voting at his Ward B, Iyin Ekiti, Bamidele said a lot needed to be done in addressing pervasive cases of violence and apathy in the country.

“INEC must up its game if we really want to get it right. In some part of the country, there were late arrival of materials, so this should not happen,” he said.

Fapounda, a member of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), who raised the hope that steps are being taken to reform the nation’s judicial sector and strengthen its integrity, charged the would be elected lawmakers in the state and across the nation to ensure they effect positive changes in the lives of their people.

