Boko Haram attacks Mafa as residents vote
UPDATED: Tension hits Oyo as shot senatorial candidate reportedly dies at UCH's ICU

Live updates: Situation reports, collation of governorship election results from polling units across Nigeria



Nigerians across the 36 states and the FCT have trooped out to elect new governors and state House of Assembly lawmakers who will be piloting the affairs of the country for the next four years.

The elections have been largely peaceful though there are complaints of voter apathy, logistics problem and few incidents of violence in some areas.

As results are being collated across all the polling units where voting took place, Legit.ng is on ground to bring to you situation reports, news regarding the results collations and other relevant events.

Follow our live updates of the voting process here.

Disclaimer: Please note that Legit.ng cannot independently verify the results.

Mar 09 15:21 PM

Jimi Agbaje's running mate lose polling unit to Sanwo-Olu

The deputy governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos, Oluyemisi Haleemat Busari, lost her polling unit to APC candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Busari polled 15 votes against Sanwo-Olu’s 40 at the 021 polling unit of Ward A, Unit 021 in Adekunle Anglican Primary School, Makoko, Lagos a few metres from her residence at Denny Estate.

In the House of Assembly, APC polled 41 against PDP’S 13.

Mar 09 15:24 PM

Sanwo-Olu wins polling unit

The Lagos APC gubernatorial candidate, Sanwo-Olu, has won the elections at his Lateef Jakande/Femi Okunnu Ward 019 polling unit in Ikoyi, Lagos by a landslide.

Sanwo-Olu scored 124 votes to defeat his closest challenger, the PDP ’s Jimi Agbaje, who scored 26 votes.

Mar 09 16:05 PM

BREAKING: Hon Mohammed Kasim (APC) attacked by political thugs

BREAKING: Hon Mohammed Kasim (APC) , member representing Akwanga South in the Nasarawa state House of Assembly attacked by suspected political thugs in Aricha, Akwanga LGA.

Hon Kasim to Legit.ng: "The boys who attacked us are either of the PDP or APGA. it was an unprovoked attack. We were just coming out of a polling unit and they started stoning us."

Mar 09 16:12 PM

Election results from four different polling unit

In Ogun: Ward 6 PU 008, Ita-Gbangba, Itoko, Abeokuta south LGA where Ibikunle Amosun, governor of the state, voted

APC: 31

APM: 70

PDP: 00

In Oyo: Ward 5, PU 14, Saki west LGA, Oyo north.

Governorship election result

APC 57

PDP 68

In Sokoto: Governorship election result

PU 27, Sultan Tambari secondary school, Gwardabawa LGA

PDP: 116

APC: 126

PU 006, Sultan Tambari Secondary School

APC: 72

PDP: 86

Mar 09 16:15 PM

Sokoto state governorship results

PU has two voting points 001A and 001B

Ward:004

VP 001A

APC 142

PDP 165

VP 001B

APC 136

PDP 128

Mar 09 16:19 PM

Result of polling Unit 010 Wuro Patuji Ward Mubi South local government area Adamawa state

Adamawa

Polling Unit 010 Wuro Patuji Ward Mubi South Local Government Area Adamawa State

House of Assembly result

ADC 77

APC 132

PDP 152

Mar 09 16:20 PM

Results from Kano Municipal LGA

Kano sate result

SD Kano Central

LGA : Kano Municipal

Ward : Gandun Alubasa

PU : Gandun Alubasa Pri Sch 010/1VP

Governorship result

APC -27

PDP -55

PRP -14

Kano State House

APC* -40

PDP* -50

PRP* -3

Total Reg V: - 915

Mar 09 16:24 PM

Results from Akwa Ibom: Iquita Primary School, PU 2, ward 9

Governorship election result

PDP: 63

APC: 26

Mar 09 16:27 PM

Fatin town 007 polling unit, Kano

Governorship

PDP 141

APC 86

Invalid 4

House of assembly

PDP 137

APC 84

Invalid 8

Mar 09 16:29 PM

Results from polling Unit 004 Tattarawa Ward, Dawakin LGA, Kano

House of Assembly result

PDP 48

APC 238

Rejected 0

Governor

PDP 53

APC 231

Rejected 3

Mar 09 16:30 PM

Election results across some Lagos polling units

House of Assembly

PU 018, Ward 6, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA.

Lagos state.

APC - 48

PDP - 18

AAC - 2

ADP - 1

APA - 1

ACCORD - 7

Void - 9

Number of Registered Voters - 606

Number of accredited voters - 88

PU 02, 04 OKE- BALOGUN EPE LOCAL GOVERNMENT, LAGOS (polling unit of APC Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hamzat Obafemi.)

HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

PDP 32

APD 1

APC 195

VOID 7

Governorship

EPE LOCAL GOVERNMENT

PDP 33

APC 198

AD 1

VOID 2

ACCREDITED VOTERS 236.

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS 738

PU 004, Lagos Central, Apapa LGA, (Jimi Agbaje's PU)

House of Assembly

APC 73

PDP 66.

PU 018, Ward 6, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA,Lagos state.

APC - 48

PDP - 18

AAC - 2

ADP - 1

APA - 1

ACCORD - 7

Void - 9

Number of Registered Voters - 606

Number of accredited voters - 88

Lagos Central, Apapa LGA,

PU 004 (Jimi Agbaje PU)

House of Assembly

APC 73

PDP 66.

PU 018, Ward 6, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA.

APC - 48

PDP - 18

AAC - 2

ADP - 1

APA - 1

ACCORD - 7

Void - 9

Number of Registered Voters - 606

Number of accredited voters - 88

PU 019 Lateef Jakande/Femi Okunnu Ward, Ikoyi

APC 124

PDP 26

Mar 09 16:51 PM

Polling Unit 003, Tattarawa Ward, Dawakin LGA, Kano

House of Assembly result

PDP 50

APC 171

Rejected 13

Governorship result

PDP 58

APC 162

Rejected 15

Mar 09 16:52 PM

Breaking: Soldiers arrest Gov. Emmanuel’s aide at polling unit

The special assistant on Grassroot Mobilization to governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state, Joseph Okon has been allegedly arrested by soldiers at his polling unit, Eastern Nsit Ward 10, Unit 001, Nsit Atai local government area.

He was arrested during Saturday’s governorship election and taken to an unknown destination as at the time of this report.

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP accused the leadership of the opposition All Progressives Congress,APC in the LGA of masterminding attacks on its chieftains and supporters in the area.

Mar 09 16:55 PM

I’m not convinced my vote will count - Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he is not convinced his vote will count.

Mar 09 16:57 PM

Armed men storm many polling units in Imo, cart away election materials

Armed thugs have reportedly carted away voting materials including ballot boxes, ballot papers, result sheets and card readers across many polling units in Ogor Okpala local government area of Imo state.

Mar 09 16:58 PM

Ajimobi loses polling unit to PDP

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, lost his polling unit 20 ward 11 in Saturday’s governorship election.

In the result announced at the polling unit, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 112 votes while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 145 votes.

Mar 09 17:10 PM

Fayose loses ward to APC in Ekiti state

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has floored former governor Ayodele Fayose at his unit at Afao Ekiti in Irepodun Ifelodun local government area of the state.

Mar 09 17:19 PM

Results from some polling units in Ogun state Ogun state

Ita-Osanyin PU

Governorship

APC 217

PDP 8

APM 72

House of Assembly

APC 240

PDP 5

APM 71

Ward 10, PU 006 Abeokuta South LG

Governorship

APC 36

APM 94

ADP 61

House of Assembly

APC 28

APM 81

ADP 54

Mar 09 17:20 PM

PU 005, Timber Shed, Abakaliki LGA, Ebonyi state

Governorship

PDP 249

APC 78

House of Assembly

PDP 239

APC 82

Mar 09 17:22 PM

Results from some polling units in Oyo state

PU 20, Ward 11, Ibadan South-West LG

Governorship

APC 112.

PDP 145

PU 13 Ward 10, Ogbomosho South LGA

Governorship

APC 201

ADP 23

PDP 82

State assembly

APC 65

ADP 146

PDP 72

Mar 09 17:24 PM

Kano Central LGA, Shagari Quarters, Kumbotso Ward,Gurin Gawa

Governorship

APC 158

PDP 162

House of Assembly

APC 169

PDP 148

Mar 09 17:25 PM

PU 3, Ward 3, Abak, Akwa Ibom state

Governorship

APC 171

PDP 336

House of Assembly

PDP 254

APC 247

Mar 09 17:31 PM

PU 036, Kofar Adamu Umar, Katagum LGA, Bauchi state

Governorship

APC 46

PDP 159

House of Assembly

APC 82

PDP 88

Mar 09 17:32 PM

Results from polling units in Bayelsa state

PU 9, Ward 7, Yenagoa LGA, Bayelsa state

Governorship

PDP 32

APC 51

PU 3, Ward 7, Yenagoa LGA

PDP: 49

APC: 51

PU 6, Ward 7, Yenagoa LGA

PDP: 78

APC: 56

Mar 09 17:35 PM

Bauchi governor losses unit

Governor Muhammed Abubakar of the APC has lost his polling unit to Bala Mohammed of PDP, as follows:

Gindin Durumi PU, Bauchi Metropolis

Governorship

APC 288

PDP 358 votes

Mar 09 17:37 PM

PU 004 Dawaki, Rano LGA, Kano state

Governorship

APC 58

PDP 110

House of Assembly

APC 108

PDP 81

PU 013 and 14 inside the government house

PDP 145

APC 114

PDP 109

APC 84

PU 004 Dawaki, Rano LGA

Governorship

APC 58

PDP 110

House of Assembly

APC 108

PDP 81

Mar 09 17:40 PM

Adarawo Ward, Yola South LG

PU 01

Governorship

ADC 46

APC 88

PDP 88

PU 02

ADC 34

APC 83

PDP 124

PU 03

ADC 47

APC 65

PDP 112

Total For Units 1 to 3

ADC 127

APC 236

PDP 324

Mar 09 17:46 PM

Just in: PDP chieftain reportedly arrested by soldiers in Rivers

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Asari-Toru local government area in Rivers state, Tobotamuno, has been reportedly arrested by some soldiers for an undisclosed offence.

Mar 09 17:49 PM

APC loses Bauchi governor's polling unit to PDP as Kano deputy gov's unit also falls

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the polling unit of Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Makama Sarkin Baki.

Mar 09 17:54 PM

PU 019 Wasila Islamia DanAgundi Ward, Kano Municipal LGA

Governorship

APC 165

PDP 80

House of Assembly

APC 93

PDP 135

Mar 09 17:54 PM

PU 004 Dawaki Ward Rano LG, Kano

Kano South

Governorship

APC 58

PDP 110

House of Assembly

APC 108

PDP 81

Mar 09 18:19 PM

Kano Guber: PDP wins Malam Ibrahim Shekarau’s polling unit

Former Kano governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau has lost his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the March 9 governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Mar 09 18:21 PM

Breaking: PDP wins SGF Boss Mustapha's ward in Yola, Adamawa

Governorship

PDP 121

APC 61

ADC 51

House of Assembly

PDP 126

APC 54

ADC 41

Mar 09 18:26 PM

APC governorship candidate in Kwara wins own polling unit

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the APC governorship candidate in Kwara, has won his Idigba polling unit at Adewole ward. He polled 592 votes as against PDP's 80.

Mar 09 18:34 PM

PU 012 Ajiya Ward, Yola North LGA, Adamawa

Governorship

PDP 161

APC 99

ADC 51

House of Assembly

PDP 207

APC 76

ADC 25

Mar 09 18:43 PM

PU 008A Azuzii Ward 2, Old Ogboshi, Owerri Municipal LG, Imo state

Governorship

PDP 48

APC 04

House of Assembly

APC 04

PDP 40

PU 009

Governorship

PDP 21

APC 03

House of Assembly

PDP 20

APC 06

Mar 09 18:45 PM

PU 010 Azuzii Ward 2, Old Ogboshi, Owerri Municipal LG, Imo state

Governorship

PDP 23

APC 02

House of Assembly

PDP 22

APC 03

Mar 09 18:50 PM

Results from some polling units in Kwara state

PU 17 Ojuekun/Zarumi Ward, Ilorin West LG

Governorship

APC 297

PDP 110

PU 018 Akanbi Ward 03

Governorship

APC 283

PDP 73

PU 021 Akanbi Ward 3, Ilorin

Governorship

APC 216

PDP 25

PU 007 Ikoroko

Governorship

APC 352

PDP 95

House of Assembly

APC 350

PDP 89

Mar 09 18:53 PM

Results from PU 009, Royal Hotel, Open Space in Ibadan North West LG, Oyo state

Governorship

APC 73

PDP 150

House Of Assembly

APC 40

PDP 61

Mar 09 19:33 PM

Breaking: PDP agent shot dead in Imo

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agent has been shot dead in Eziama Obire in Nkwere LGA Imo State by hoodlums.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Godson Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident. The identity of the victim is yet to be known.

Mar 09 19:41 PM

PDP floors El-Rufai at Kaduna Govt House’s polling units

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the polling units at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House Kaduna (Government House), defeating the incumbent governor, Nasir El-Rufai of the All Progressive Congress (APC)

Mar 09 19:58 PM

PU 038 Murtala Mai Wake, Hausari Ward, MMC, Borno state

Governorship

APC 377

PDP 9

House of assembly

APC 386

PDP 3

Mar 09 19:59 PM

Katsina PU 001 of Marama/Kidang Ward, Hawul LG, Borno state

Governorship

APC 409

PDP 27

SDP 48

House of Assembly

APC120

PDP 27

SDP 279

Mar 09 20:09 PM

Breaking: House Of Reps member reportedly shot

A member of the House of Representatives representing Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency of Oyo state, Hon Olatoye Temitope Sugar, has reportedly been shot. He is said to have been rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan.

Mar 09 20:30 PM

PU 001, Market Square, Igbaja, Kwara state

Governorship

APC 192

PDP 44

House of Assembly

APC 187

PDP 40

PU 006, Baptist Primary School, Igbaja

Governorship

APC 151

PDP 20

House of Assembly

APC 133

PDP 17

Mar 09 20:38 PM

BREAKING: Shot Oyo Reps member, Temitope Sugar, dies In UCH

A member, representing Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Temitope Olatoye, popularly known as Sugar is dead.

He died at the intensive care unit of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on Saturday, evening, following a gunshot wound he sustained after he was shot in the eye by unknown gunmen in Ibadan.

Mar 09 20:39 PM

Results from some polling units in Kwara state

Governorship

PDP 20

APC 168

House of Assembly

PDP 22

APC 157

PU 008 Open Space Isale Igbaja

Governorship

APC 161

PDP 55

House of Assembly

APC 151

PDP 50

PU 007 Open Space Isale Igbaja

Governorship

APC 45

PDP 19

House of Assembly

APC 44

PDP 15

Mar 09 20:44 PM

Ajanaku Ward, Moro LG, Kwara state

Governorship

APC 258

PDP 027

House of Assembly

APC=259

PDP=029

Mar 09 21:04 PM

St David’s Primary School, Irepodun Ifelodun LG, Ekiti state

Governorship

APC 168

PDP 26

Mar 09 21:19 PM

PU 011 Shinyar Ajiya, RA Tambuwal/Shinfiri, Tambuwal LG, Sokoto state

Governorship

APC 197

PDP 806

State House of Assembly

APC 258

PDP 719

Mar 09 21:20 PM

Voters sell votes to highest bidder during polls - CDD

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) said on Saturday in Abuja that voters were scrambling to sell their votes to the highest bidder during Saturday’s governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

The chair, CDD Election Analysis Centre (EAC), Adele Jinadu, a professor, told journalists that vote buying prevailed in spite of the warnings by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the anti-corruption agencies.

Jinadu said the centre sent out observers to monitor the elections in the states and came out with its findings.

“On the ground, our observers reported seeing EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arresting people involved in vote buying. For example, the EFCC arrested some prominent party stalwarts in Benue and Kwara states.

“However, reports from our observers indicated significant role played by voters and politicians in the vote trading market.

Mar 09 21:41 PM

PU 009 Point 1, Akwanga South, Akwanga LG, Nasarawa

Governorship

PDP 109

APGA 160

APC 40

House of Assembly

APC 45

APGA 91

PDP 94

SDP 53

Mar 09 22:09 PM

PU Ward 004 Bodinga LGA, Sokoto

Governorship

PU: 001B

APC 136

PDP 128

PU 001A

APC 142

PDP 165

Mar 09 22:10 PM

Results of PU.010 Yola ward, Rogo LGA, Kano state

GOVERNOR:

APC - 123

PDP - 169

PRP - 28

HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY:

APC - 132

PDP - 164

PRP - 21

Mar 09 22:15 PM

Ward 5 PU 5 Ogbomosho South LGA, Oyo state

Governorship

APC 33

ADP 06

PDP 33

AD 03

House of Assembly

PPC 01

APC 23

ADC 03

ADP 14

PDP 30

Mar 09 22:16 PM

WARD 5, UNIT 2, Ogun state

GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION

APN 1

YES 1

DPP 1

APC 71

PPP 1

APGA 1

UPN 1

PPA 1

ADP 1

PDP 52

APM 21

HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY ELECTION

APN 1

DPP 1

APC 49

PPP 1

APGA 1

UPN 5

PPA 1

ADP 1

PDP 52

APM. 35

Mar 09 22:20 PM

Oyo North. Itesiwaju LG. Ward 08, OTU 1, PU 006

GOVERNORSHIP

APA 1

PPC 1

NCP 1

ADC 1

PDP 117

APC 109

STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

APC 104

PDP 116

PDM 2

PDC 1

AAC 1

GPM 1

PCP 1

ADC 2

Mar 09 22:22 PM

Results from ward 03, Unit 06, Ibadan north west LG, Oyo South Senatorial District, Oyo state

Governorship

PDP: 96

APC: 51

SDP: 02

ID: 01

GDPN: 01

REJECTED: 07

House of Assembly

ADP: 06

ACCORD:

PRP: 01

ADC: 07

LPN: 01

PDP: 73

APC: 46

SDP: 03

ZLP: 01

UDP: 01

AGA: 01

SPN:01

VOID: 16

TOTAL BALLOT USED: 158

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTES: 696

Mar 09 22:27 PM

PU: 036 Kofar Adamu Umar, Nasarawa Bakin Kasuwa, Katagum, Bauchi

Gubernatorial Election

APC: 46

PDP: 159

PRP: 13

GPN: 1

NNPP: 2

State House of Assembly

APC: 82

PDP: 88

PRP: 9

GPN: 9

NNPP: 20

Mar 09 22:43 PM

Governorship election result: ward 4, Oke Balogun, Epe local government, Lagos

ABC 1

ANP 1

APA 2

APC 2274

APDA1

PAP1

DPP 1

FFN 1

FPN 1

NCP 4

NBC 2

PDP 341

PPC 3

PRP 2

UPP 1

YPP 3

Mar 09 22:45 PM

Ward: SIRKO (09) Polling Unit: 08, Misau LGA, Bauchi State Central Zone, Bauch

Governorship

APC 430

NNPP 39

PDP 642

PRP 188

State Assembly

APC 410

GPN 44

NNPP 116

PDP 557

PRP 74

Mar 09 22:59 PM

Dino Melaye delivers his LGA for PDP

Iffe/Ikoyi Ward

PDP: 534

APC: 276

Ogale aduge ward

PDP: 531

APC: 442

Iyara ward

PDP: 1304

APC: 839

Igbolayere/Ilayere Ward

ADC: 402

APC: 112

PDP: 160

Ayegunle Iluhafon ward

PDP: 469

APC: 449

Ekinrin Adde Ward

PDP: 872

APC: 672

Ayetoro ward 1

PDP: 989

APC: 521

Ayetoro ward 2

PDP: 832

APC: 490

Iyah /Ayeh ward

PDP: 555

APC: 617

Ebeda ward

PDP: 1167

APC: 209

Iyamoye ward

PDP: 1,181

APC: 861

Okoro/Igah Ward

PDP: 243

APC: 221

Mar 09 23:05 PM

Odeda LGA, Ward 7, Ogun state

OLG School 1, Obantoko II PU

APC: 230

APM: 158

ADC: 122

PDP: 013

Alogi Bust stop PU

APC: 269

APM: 139

ADC: 182

PDP: 018

Aaya Pry School PU

APC: 54

APM: 49

ADC: 25

PDP: 12

Ayetoro Budo PU

APC: 11

APM: 18

ADC: 07

PDP: 08

Isolu village PU

APC: 64

APM: 27

ADC: 17

PDP: 08

Anigilaje village PU

APC: 240

APM: 165

ADC: 172

PDP: 018

Illupeju Alagbede village PU

APC: 73

APM: 43

ADC: 20

PDP: 09

Ahmadiyya Egbatedo school PU

APC: 62

APM: 44

ADC: 19

PDP: 02

Mar 09 23:38 PM

APC wins House of Assembly elections in Ijumu, Yagba East LGAs, Kogi

The candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been declared winners of the House of Assembly elections conducted on March 9, in Ijumu and Yagba East Local Government Areas in the Kogi west senatorial district.

Olushola Kilani Olumo of APC was declared winner of the Ijumu state constituency, while Jimoh Musa, also of APC was re-elected for the Yagba east state constituency.

PDP candidate, Dino Melaye won the two constituencies in the senatorial election two weeks ago.

Declaring the latest result at INEC Collation Centre in Ijumu, the returning officer, Dr Kelvin Anoh, announced that the APC candidate, Kelani Olumo, polled 10,478 votes while Adewale Salihu of PDP scored 8,813 votes. Shuaib Ipinmisho of ADC came third with 1,933 votes.

However, the PDP agent, Ibikunle Omolade and the agent of the Alliance for Democracy(AD) , Ibileke Olufemi, whose candidate scored 27 votes, rejected the results and refused to sign .

They alleged irregularities in Ileteju Origa ward and Okoro/Odokoro/Araromi ward, where they claimed ballot boxes were snatched.

Ugwunebo Ubaku, the INEC Electoral Officer for Ijumu LGA, said that she had received a letter of complaints which would be channelled to the appropriate quarters.

In Yagba east, the returning officer, Dr Okpanachi Stephen, announced that Mr Jimoh Musa of APC polled a total of 6,893 votes to beat his closest rival, the candidate of ADC, Sule Abdulnafiu, who scored 4,295 votes. The PDP candidate, Emmanuel Bello scored 3,315 votes.

Mar 09 23:41 PM

2 killed, 47 arrested in Anambra

Police in Anambra have confirmed the killing of two persons in Obosi area of Anambra during Saturday’s, State House of Assembly election in Anambra.

The police also confirmed that a total of 47 persons were arrested for various electoral offences ranging from disruption of elections, malicious damage, thuggery, assault and unlawful possession of firearms.

Of the 47 suspects, 18 have been transferred to the CIID Awka for discreet investigation after which they would be charged to Court for prosecution.

Mar 09 23:42 PM

PDP wins polling units in Karu, Nyanya, Jikwoyi, Orozo, others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the Councillorship and chairmanship elections in polling units across Karu, Nyanya, Jikwoyi, Orozo and others within the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

In Polling unit 009, in Kugbo, the presiding officer, Mr Joseph Ngbede announced PDP as winner of the election for chairmanship and councillorship elections.

He said that PDP polled 180 votes while APC got 72 votes in the chairmanship election.

According to him, the number of registered voters was 1,524, with 279 accredited, 271 valid votes and eight invalid votes.

In the councillorship poll, PDP polled 157 votes while APC had 88 votes with 267 valid votes and 12 rejected votes.

At the polling unit 009 located at Nyanya Primary School Area D, the Presiding officer, Mr Sule Gabriel, announced that PDP won with 269 votes while APC had 82 votes in the chairmanship election.

Mar 09 23:46 PM

Etinan Ward collation centre, Etinan, Akwa Ibom State

Governorship

APC - 557

PDP - 1324

PCD - 1

PPP - 1

ACD - 1

ADC - 1

DPC - 1

FJP - 6

MRDD - 1

NNPP - 1

Mar 09 23:48 PM

Ward 10, Ogbomosho North LGA, Oyo state

AAC 13

ADP 319

PDP 1948

ADC 30

APC 2390

registered voters 12,953

Total accredited 4889

Valid Vote 4797

Rejected 103

