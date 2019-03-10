Live updates: Situation reports, collation of governorship election results from polling units across Nigeria
Nigerians across the 36 states and the FCT have trooped out to elect new governors and state House of Assembly lawmakers who will be piloting the affairs of the country for the next four years.
The elections have been largely peaceful though there are complaints of voter apathy, logistics problem and few incidents of violence in some areas.
As results are being collated across all the polling units where voting took place, Legit.ng is on ground to bring to you situation reports, news regarding the results collations and other relevant events.
Follow our live updates of the voting process here.
Disclaimer: Please note that Legit.ng cannot independently verify the results.
Mar 09 15:21 PM
Jimi Agbaje's running mate lose polling unit to Sanwo-Olu
The deputy governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos, Oluyemisi Haleemat Busari, lost her polling unit to APC candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Busari polled 15 votes against Sanwo-Olu’s 40 at the 021 polling unit of Ward A, Unit 021 in Adekunle Anglican Primary School, Makoko, Lagos a few metres from her residence at Denny Estate.
In the House of Assembly, APC polled 41 against PDP’S 13.
Mar 09 15:24 PM
Sanwo-Olu wins polling unit
The Lagos APC gubernatorial candidate, Sanwo-Olu, has won the elections at his Lateef Jakande/Femi Okunnu Ward 019 polling unit in Ikoyi, Lagos by a landslide.
Sanwo-Olu scored 124 votes to defeat his closest challenger, the PDP ’s Jimi Agbaje, who scored 26 votes.
Mar 09 16:05 PM
BREAKING: Hon Mohammed Kasim (APC) attacked by political thugs
BREAKING: Hon Mohammed Kasim (APC) , member representing Akwanga South in the Nasarawa state House of Assembly attacked by suspected political thugs in Aricha, Akwanga LGA.
Hon Kasim to Legit.ng: "The boys who attacked us are either of the PDP or APGA. it was an unprovoked attack. We were just coming out of a polling unit and they started stoning us."
Mar 09 16:12 PM
Election results from four different polling unit
In Ogun: Ward 6 PU 008, Ita-Gbangba, Itoko, Abeokuta south LGA where Ibikunle Amosun, governor of the state, voted
APC: 31
APM: 70
PDP: 00
In Oyo: Ward 5, PU 14, Saki west LGA, Oyo north.
Governorship election result
APC 57
PDP 68
In Sokoto: Governorship election result
PU 27, Sultan Tambari secondary school, Gwardabawa LGA
PDP: 116
APC: 126
PU 006, Sultan Tambari Secondary School
APC: 72
PDP: 86
Mar 09 16:15 PM
Sokoto state governorship results
PU has two voting points 001A and 001B
Ward:004
VP 001A
APC 142
PDP 165
VP 001B
APC 136
PDP 128
Mar 09 16:19 PM
Result of polling Unit 010 Wuro Patuji Ward Mubi South local government area Adamawa state
Adamawa
Polling Unit 010 Wuro Patuji Ward Mubi South Local Government Area Adamawa State
House of Assembly result
ADC 77
APC 132
PDP 152
Mar 09 16:20 PM
Results from Kano Municipal LGA
Kano sate result
SD Kano Central
LGA : Kano Municipal
Ward : Gandun Alubasa
PU : Gandun Alubasa Pri Sch 010/1VP
Governorship result
APC -27
PDP -55
PRP -14
Kano State House
APC* -40
PDP* -50
PRP* -3
Total Reg V: - 915
Mar 09 16:24 PM
Results from Akwa Ibom: Iquita Primary School, PU 2, ward 9
Governorship election result
PDP: 63
APC: 26
Mar 09 16:27 PM
Fatin town 007 polling unit, Kano
Governorship
PDP 141
APC 86
Invalid 4
House of assembly
PDP 137
APC 84
Invalid 8
Mar 09 16:29 PM
Results from polling Unit 004 Tattarawa Ward, Dawakin LGA, Kano
House of Assembly result
PDP 48
APC 238
Rejected 0
Governor
PDP 53
APC 231
Rejected 3
Mar 09 16:30 PM
Election results across some Lagos polling units
House of Assembly
PU 018, Ward 6, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA.
Lagos state.
APC - 48
PDP - 18
AAC - 2
ADP - 1
APA - 1
ACCORD - 7
Void - 9
Number of Registered Voters - 606
Number of accredited voters - 88
PU 02, 04 OKE- BALOGUN EPE LOCAL GOVERNMENT, LAGOS (polling unit of APC Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hamzat Obafemi.)
HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY
PDP 32
APD 1
APC 195
VOID 7
Governorship
EPE LOCAL GOVERNMENT
PDP 33
APC 198
AD 1
VOID 2
ACCREDITED VOTERS 236.
TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS 738
PU 004, Lagos Central, Apapa LGA, (Jimi Agbaje's PU)
House of Assembly
APC 73
PDP 66.
PU 018, Ward 6, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA,Lagos state.
APC - 48
PDP - 18
AAC - 2
ADP - 1
APA - 1
ACCORD - 7
Void - 9
Number of Registered Voters - 606
Number of accredited voters - 88
Lagos Central, Apapa LGA,
PU 004 (Jimi Agbaje PU)
House of Assembly
APC 73
PDP 66.
PU 018, Ward 6, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA.
APC - 48
PDP - 18
AAC - 2
ADP - 1
APA - 1
ACCORD - 7
Void - 9
Number of Registered Voters - 606
Number of accredited voters - 88
PU 019 Lateef Jakande/Femi Okunnu Ward, Ikoyi
APC 124
PDP 26
Mar 09 16:51 PM
Polling Unit 003, Tattarawa Ward, Dawakin LGA, Kano
House of Assembly result
PDP 50
APC 171
Rejected 13
Governorship result
PDP 58
APC 162
Rejected 15
Mar 09 16:52 PM
Breaking: Soldiers arrest Gov. Emmanuel’s aide at polling unit
The special assistant on Grassroot Mobilization to governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state, Joseph Okon has been allegedly arrested by soldiers at his polling unit, Eastern Nsit Ward 10, Unit 001, Nsit Atai local government area.
He was arrested during Saturday’s governorship election and taken to an unknown destination as at the time of this report.
The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP accused the leadership of the opposition All Progressives Congress,APC in the LGA of masterminding attacks on its chieftains and supporters in the area.
Mar 09 16:55 PM
I’m not convinced my vote will count - Atiku
Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he is not convinced his vote will count.
Mar 09 16:57 PM
Armed men storm many polling units in Imo, cart away election materials
Armed thugs have reportedly carted away voting materials including ballot boxes, ballot papers, result sheets and card readers across many polling units in Ogor Okpala local government area of Imo state.
Mar 09 16:58 PM
Ajimobi loses polling unit to PDP
Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, lost his polling unit 20 ward 11 in Saturday’s governorship election.
In the result announced at the polling unit, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 112 votes while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 145 votes.
Mar 09 17:10 PM
Fayose loses ward to APC in Ekiti state
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has floored former governor Ayodele Fayose at his unit at Afao Ekiti in Irepodun Ifelodun local government area of the state.
Mar 09 17:19 PM
Results from some polling units in Ogun state Ogun state
Ita-Osanyin PU
Governorship
APC 217
PDP 8
APM 72
House of Assembly
APC 240
PDP 5
APM 71
Ward 10, PU 006 Abeokuta South LG
Governorship
APC 36
APM 94
ADP 61
House of Assembly
APC 28
APM 81
ADP 54
Mar 09 17:20 PM
PU 005, Timber Shed, Abakaliki LGA, Ebonyi state
Governorship
PDP 249
APC 78
House of Assembly
PDP 239
APC 82
Mar 09 17:22 PM
Results from some polling units in Oyo state
PU 20, Ward 11, Ibadan South-West LG
Governorship
APC 112.
PDP 145
PU 13 Ward 10, Ogbomosho South LGA
Governorship
APC 201
ADP 23
PDP 82
State assembly
APC 65
ADP 146
PDP 72
Mar 09 17:24 PM
Kano Central LGA, Shagari Quarters, Kumbotso Ward,Gurin Gawa
Governorship
APC 158
PDP 162
House of Assembly
APC 169
PDP 148
Mar 09 17:25 PM
PU 3, Ward 3, Abak, Akwa Ibom state
Governorship
APC 171
PDP 336
House of Assembly
PDP 254
APC 247
Mar 09 17:31 PM
PU 036, Kofar Adamu Umar, Katagum LGA, Bauchi state
Governorship
APC 46
PDP 159
House of Assembly
APC 82
PDP 88
Mar 09 17:32 PM
Results from polling units in Bayelsa state
PU 9, Ward 7, Yenagoa LGA, Bayelsa state
Governorship
PDP 32
APC 51
PU 3, Ward 7, Yenagoa LGA
PDP: 49
APC: 51
PU 6, Ward 7, Yenagoa LGA
PDP: 78
APC: 56
Mar 09 17:35 PM
Bauchi governor losses unit
Governor Muhammed Abubakar of the APC has lost his polling unit to Bala Mohammed of PDP, as follows:
Gindin Durumi PU, Bauchi Metropolis
Governorship
APC 288
PDP 358 votes
Mar 09 17:37 PM
PU 004 Dawaki, Rano LGA, Kano state
Governorship
APC 58
PDP 110
House of Assembly
APC 108
PDP 81
PU 013 and 14 inside the government house
PDP 145
APC 114
PDP 109
APC 84
PU 004 Dawaki, Rano LGA
Governorship
APC 58
PDP 110
House of Assembly
APC 108
PDP 81
Mar 09 17:40 PM
Adarawo Ward, Yola South LG
PU 01
Governorship
ADC 46
APC 88
PDP 88
PU 02
ADC 34
APC 83
PDP 124
PU 03
ADC 47
APC 65
PDP 112
Total For Units 1 to 3
ADC 127
APC 236
PDP 324
Mar 09 17:46 PM
Just in: PDP chieftain reportedly arrested by soldiers in Rivers
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Asari-Toru local government area in Rivers state, Tobotamuno, has been reportedly arrested by some soldiers for an undisclosed offence.
Mar 09 17:49 PM
APC loses Bauchi governor's polling unit to PDP as Kano deputy gov's unit also falls
The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the polling unit of Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Makama Sarkin Baki.
Mar 09 17:54 PM
PU 019 Wasila Islamia DanAgundi Ward, Kano Municipal LGA
Governorship
APC 165
PDP 80
House of Assembly
APC 93
PDP 135
Mar 09 17:54 PM
PU 004 Dawaki Ward Rano LG, Kano
Kano South
Governorship
APC 58
PDP 110
House of Assembly
APC 108
PDP 81
Mar 09 18:19 PM
Kano Guber: PDP wins Malam Ibrahim Shekarau’s polling unit
Former Kano governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau has lost his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the March 9 governorship and State House of Assembly elections.
Mar 09 18:21 PM
Breaking: PDP wins SGF Boss Mustapha's ward in Yola, Adamawa
Governorship
PDP 121
APC 61
ADC 51
House of Assembly
PDP 126
APC 54
ADC 41
Mar 09 18:26 PM
APC governorship candidate in Kwara wins own polling unit
AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the APC governorship candidate in Kwara, has won his Idigba polling unit at Adewole ward. He polled 592 votes as against PDP's 80.
Mar 09 18:34 PM
PU 012 Ajiya Ward, Yola North LGA, Adamawa
Governorship
PDP 161
APC 99
ADC 51
House of Assembly
PDP 207
APC 76
ADC 25
Mar 09 18:43 PM
PU 008A Azuzii Ward 2, Old Ogboshi, Owerri Municipal LG, Imo state
Governorship
PDP 48
APC 04
House of Assembly
APC 04
PDP 40
PU 009
Governorship
PDP 21
APC 03
House of Assembly
PDP 20
APC 06
Mar 09 18:45 PM
PU 010 Azuzii Ward 2, Old Ogboshi, Owerri Municipal LG, Imo state
Governorship
PDP 23
APC 02
House of Assembly
PDP 22
APC 03
Mar 09 18:50 PM
Results from some polling units in Kwara state
PU 17 Ojuekun/Zarumi Ward, Ilorin West LG
Governorship
APC 297
PDP 110
PU 018 Akanbi Ward 03
Governorship
APC 283
PDP 73
PU 021 Akanbi Ward 3, Ilorin
Governorship
APC 216
PDP 25
PU 007 Ikoroko
Governorship
APC 352
PDP 95
House of Assembly
APC 350
PDP 89
Mar 09 18:53 PM
Results from PU 009, Royal Hotel, Open Space in Ibadan North West LG, Oyo state
Governorship
APC 73
PDP 150
House Of Assembly
APC 40
PDP 61
Mar 09 19:33 PM
Breaking: PDP agent shot dead in Imo
A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agent has been shot dead in Eziama Obire in Nkwere LGA Imo State by hoodlums.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Godson Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident. The identity of the victim is yet to be known.
Mar 09 19:41 PM
PDP floors El-Rufai at Kaduna Govt House’s polling units
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the polling units at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House Kaduna (Government House), defeating the incumbent governor, Nasir El-Rufai of the All Progressive Congress (APC)
Mar 09 19:58 PM
PU 038 Murtala Mai Wake, Hausari Ward, MMC, Borno state
Governorship
APC 377
PDP 9
House of assembly
APC 386
PDP 3
Mar 09 19:59 PM
Katsina PU 001 of Marama/Kidang Ward, Hawul LG, Borno state
Governorship
APC 409
PDP 27
SDP 48
House of Assembly
APC120
PDP 27
SDP 279
Mar 09 20:09 PM
Breaking: House Of Reps member reportedly shot
A member of the House of Representatives representing Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency of Oyo state, Hon Olatoye Temitope Sugar, has reportedly been shot. He is said to have been rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan.
Mar 09 20:30 PM
PU 001, Market Square, Igbaja, Kwara state
Governorship
APC 192
PDP 44
House of Assembly
APC 187
PDP 40
PU 006, Baptist Primary School, Igbaja
Governorship
APC 151
PDP 20
House of Assembly
APC 133
PDP 17
Mar 09 20:38 PM
BREAKING: Shot Oyo Reps member, Temitope Sugar, dies In UCH
A member, representing Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Temitope Olatoye, popularly known as Sugar is dead.
He died at the intensive care unit of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on Saturday, evening, following a gunshot wound he sustained after he was shot in the eye by unknown gunmen in Ibadan.
Mar 09 20:39 PM
Results from some polling units in Kwara state
Governorship
PDP 20
APC 168
House of Assembly
PDP 22
APC 157
PU 008 Open Space Isale Igbaja
Governorship
APC 161
PDP 55
House of Assembly
APC 151
PDP 50
PU 007 Open Space Isale Igbaja
Governorship
APC 45
PDP 19
House of Assembly
APC 44
PDP 15
Mar 09 20:44 PM
Ajanaku Ward, Moro LG, Kwara state
Governorship
APC 258
PDP 027
House of Assembly
APC=259
PDP=029
Mar 09 21:04 PM
St David’s Primary School, Irepodun Ifelodun LG, Ekiti state
Governorship
APC 168
PDP 26
Mar 09 21:19 PM
PU 011 Shinyar Ajiya, RA Tambuwal/Shinfiri, Tambuwal LG, Sokoto state
Governorship
APC 197
PDP 806
State House of Assembly
APC 258
PDP 719
Mar 09 21:20 PM
Voters sell votes to highest bidder during polls - CDD
The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) said on Saturday in Abuja that voters were scrambling to sell their votes to the highest bidder during Saturday’s governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.
The chair, CDD Election Analysis Centre (EAC), Adele Jinadu, a professor, told journalists that vote buying prevailed in spite of the warnings by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the anti-corruption agencies.
Jinadu said the centre sent out observers to monitor the elections in the states and came out with its findings.
“On the ground, our observers reported seeing EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arresting people involved in vote buying. For example, the EFCC arrested some prominent party stalwarts in Benue and Kwara states.
“However, reports from our observers indicated significant role played by voters and politicians in the vote trading market.
Mar 09 21:41 PM
PU 009 Point 1, Akwanga South, Akwanga LG, Nasarawa
Governorship
PDP 109
APGA 160
APC 40
House of Assembly
APC 45
APGA 91
PDP 94
SDP 53
Mar 09 22:09 PM
PU Ward 004 Bodinga LGA, Sokoto
Governorship
PU: 001B
APC 136
PDP 128
PU 001A
APC 142
PDP 165
Mar 09 22:10 PM
Results of PU.010 Yola ward, Rogo LGA, Kano state
GOVERNOR:
APC - 123
PDP - 169
PRP - 28
HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY:
APC - 132
PDP - 164
PRP - 21
Mar 09 22:15 PM
Ward 5 PU 5 Ogbomosho South LGA, Oyo state
Governorship
APC 33
ADP 06
PDP 33
AD 03
House of Assembly
PPC 01
APC 23
ADC 03
ADP 14
PDP 30
Mar 09 22:16 PM
WARD 5, UNIT 2, Ogun state
GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION
APN 1
YES 1
DPP 1
APC 71
PPP 1
APGA 1
UPN 1
PPA 1
ADP 1
PDP 52
APM 21
HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY ELECTION
APN 1
DPP 1
APC 49
PPP 1
APGA 1
UPN 5
PPA 1
ADP 1
PDP 52
APM. 35
Mar 09 22:20 PM
Oyo North. Itesiwaju LG. Ward 08, OTU 1, PU 006
GOVERNORSHIP
APA 1
PPC 1
NCP 1
ADC 1
PDP 117
APC 109
STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY
APC 104
PDP 116
PDM 2
PDC 1
AAC 1
GPM 1
PCP 1
ADC 2
Mar 09 22:22 PM
Results from ward 03, Unit 06, Ibadan north west LG, Oyo South Senatorial District, Oyo state
Governorship
PDP: 96
APC: 51
SDP: 02
ID: 01
GDPN: 01
REJECTED: 07
House of Assembly
ADP: 06
ACCORD:
PRP: 01
ADC: 07
LPN: 01
PDP: 73
APC: 46
SDP: 03
ZLP: 01
UDP: 01
AGA: 01
SPN:01
VOID: 16
TOTAL BALLOT USED: 158
TOTAL REGISTERED VOTES: 696
Mar 09 22:27 PM
PU: 036 Kofar Adamu Umar, Nasarawa Bakin Kasuwa, Katagum, Bauchi
Gubernatorial Election
APC: 46
PDP: 159
PRP: 13
GPN: 1
NNPP: 2
State House of Assembly
APC: 82
PDP: 88
PRP: 9
GPN: 9
NNPP: 20
Mar 09 22:43 PM
Governorship election result: ward 4, Oke Balogun, Epe local government, Lagos
ABC 1
ANP 1
APA 2
APC 2274
APDA1
PAP1
DPP 1
FFN 1
FPN 1
NCP 4
NBC 2
PDP 341
PPC 3
PRP 2
UPP 1
YPP 3
Mar 09 22:45 PM
Ward: SIRKO (09) Polling Unit: 08, Misau LGA, Bauchi State Central Zone, Bauch
Governorship
APC 430
NNPP 39
PDP 642
PRP 188
State Assembly
APC 410
GPN 44
NNPP 116
PDP 557
PRP 74
Mar 09 22:59 PM
Dino Melaye delivers his LGA for PDP
Iffe/Ikoyi Ward
PDP: 534
APC: 276
Ogale aduge ward
PDP: 531
APC: 442
Iyara ward
PDP: 1304
APC: 839
Igbolayere/Ilayere Ward
ADC: 402
APC: 112
PDP: 160
Ayegunle Iluhafon ward
PDP: 469
APC: 449
Ekinrin Adde Ward
PDP: 872
APC: 672
Ayetoro ward 1
PDP: 989
APC: 521
Ayetoro ward 2
PDP: 832
APC: 490
Iyah /Ayeh ward
PDP: 555
APC: 617
Ebeda ward
PDP: 1167
APC: 209
Iyamoye ward
PDP: 1,181
APC: 861
Okoro/Igah Ward
PDP: 243
APC: 221
Mar 09 23:05 PM
Odeda LGA, Ward 7, Ogun state
OLG School 1, Obantoko II PU
APC: 230
APM: 158
ADC: 122
PDP: 013
Alogi Bust stop PU
APC: 269
APM: 139
ADC: 182
PDP: 018
Aaya Pry School PU
APC: 54
APM: 49
ADC: 25
PDP: 12
Ayetoro Budo PU
APC: 11
APM: 18
ADC: 07
PDP: 08
Isolu village PU
APC: 64
APM: 27
ADC: 17
PDP: 08
Anigilaje village PU
APC: 240
APM: 165
ADC: 172
PDP: 018
Illupeju Alagbede village PU
APC: 73
APM: 43
ADC: 20
PDP: 09
Ahmadiyya Egbatedo school PU
APC: 62
APM: 44
ADC: 19
PDP: 02
Mar 09 23:38 PM
APC wins House of Assembly elections in Ijumu, Yagba East LGAs, Kogi
The candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been declared winners of the House of Assembly elections conducted on March 9, in Ijumu and Yagba East Local Government Areas in the Kogi west senatorial district.
Olushola Kilani Olumo of APC was declared winner of the Ijumu state constituency, while Jimoh Musa, also of APC was re-elected for the Yagba east state constituency.
PDP candidate, Dino Melaye won the two constituencies in the senatorial election two weeks ago.
Declaring the latest result at INEC Collation Centre in Ijumu, the returning officer, Dr Kelvin Anoh, announced that the APC candidate, Kelani Olumo, polled 10,478 votes while Adewale Salihu of PDP scored 8,813 votes. Shuaib Ipinmisho of ADC came third with 1,933 votes.
However, the PDP agent, Ibikunle Omolade and the agent of the Alliance for Democracy(AD) , Ibileke Olufemi, whose candidate scored 27 votes, rejected the results and refused to sign .
They alleged irregularities in Ileteju Origa ward and Okoro/Odokoro/Araromi ward, where they claimed ballot boxes were snatched.
Ugwunebo Ubaku, the INEC Electoral Officer for Ijumu LGA, said that she had received a letter of complaints which would be channelled to the appropriate quarters.
In Yagba east, the returning officer, Dr Okpanachi Stephen, announced that Mr Jimoh Musa of APC polled a total of 6,893 votes to beat his closest rival, the candidate of ADC, Sule Abdulnafiu, who scored 4,295 votes. The PDP candidate, Emmanuel Bello scored 3,315 votes.
Mar 09 23:41 PM
2 killed, 47 arrested in Anambra
Police in Anambra have confirmed the killing of two persons in Obosi area of Anambra during Saturday’s, State House of Assembly election in Anambra.
The police also confirmed that a total of 47 persons were arrested for various electoral offences ranging from disruption of elections, malicious damage, thuggery, assault and unlawful possession of firearms.
Of the 47 suspects, 18 have been transferred to the CIID Awka for discreet investigation after which they would be charged to Court for prosecution.
Mar 09 23:42 PM
PDP wins polling units in Karu, Nyanya, Jikwoyi, Orozo, others
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the Councillorship and chairmanship elections in polling units across Karu, Nyanya, Jikwoyi, Orozo and others within the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).
In Polling unit 009, in Kugbo, the presiding officer, Mr Joseph Ngbede announced PDP as winner of the election for chairmanship and councillorship elections.
He said that PDP polled 180 votes while APC got 72 votes in the chairmanship election.
According to him, the number of registered voters was 1,524, with 279 accredited, 271 valid votes and eight invalid votes.
In the councillorship poll, PDP polled 157 votes while APC had 88 votes with 267 valid votes and 12 rejected votes.
At the polling unit 009 located at Nyanya Primary School Area D, the Presiding officer, Mr Sule Gabriel, announced that PDP won with 269 votes while APC had 82 votes in the chairmanship election.
Mar 09 23:46 PM
Etinan Ward collation centre, Etinan, Akwa Ibom State
Governorship
APC - 557
PDP - 1324
PCD - 1
PPP - 1
ACD - 1
ADC - 1
DPC - 1
FJP - 6
MRDD - 1
NNPP - 1
Mar 09 23:48 PM
Ward 10, Ogbomosho North LGA, Oyo state
AAC 13
ADP 319
PDP 1948
ADC 30
APC 2390
registered voters 12,953
Total accredited 4889
Valid Vote 4797
Rejected 103
