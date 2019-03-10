Home | News | General | Live updates: Situation reports, collation of governorship election results from polling units across Nigeria

Nigerians across the 36 states and the FCT have trooped out to elect new governors and state House of Assembly lawmakers who will be piloting the affairs of the country for the next four years. The elections have been largely peaceful though there are complaints of voter apathy, logistics problem and few incidents of violence in some areas. As results are being collated across all the polling units where voting took place, Legit.ng is on ground to bring to you situation reports, news regarding the results collations and other relevant events. Follow our live updates of the voting process here. Disclaimer: Please note that Legit.ng cannot independently verify the results.

Mar 09 15:21 PM

Jimi Agbaje's running mate lose polling unit to Sanwo-Olu The deputy governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos, Oluyemisi Haleemat Busari, lost her polling unit to APC candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Busari polled 15 votes against Sanwo-Olu’s 40 at the 021 polling unit of Ward A, Unit 021 in Adekunle Anglican Primary School, Makoko, Lagos a few metres from her residence at Denny Estate. In the House of Assembly, APC polled 41 against PDP’S 13.

Mar 09 15:24 PM

Sanwo-Olu wins polling unit The Lagos APC gubernatorial candidate, Sanwo-Olu, has won the elections at his Lateef Jakande/Femi Okunnu Ward 019 polling unit in Ikoyi, Lagos by a landslide. Sanwo-Olu scored 124 votes to defeat his closest challenger, the PDP ’s Jimi Agbaje, who scored 26 votes.

Mar 09 16:05 PM

BREAKING: Hon Mohammed Kasim (APC) attacked by political thugs BREAKING: Hon Mohammed Kasim (APC) , member representing Akwanga South in the Nasarawa state House of Assembly attacked by suspected political thugs in Aricha, Akwanga LGA. Hon Kasim to Legit.ng: "The boys who attacked us are either of the PDP or APGA. it was an unprovoked attack. We were just coming out of a polling unit and they started stoning us."

Mar 09 16:12 PM

Election results from four different polling unit In Ogun: Ward 6 PU 008, Ita-Gbangba, Itoko, Abeokuta south LGA where Ibikunle Amosun, governor of the state, voted APC: 31 APM: 70 PDP: 00 In Oyo: Ward 5, PU 14, Saki west LGA, Oyo north. Governorship election result APC 57 PDP 68 In Sokoto: Governorship election result PU 27, Sultan Tambari secondary school, Gwardabawa LGA PDP: 116 APC: 126 PU 006, Sultan Tambari Secondary School APC: 72 PDP: 86

Mar 09 16:15 PM

Sokoto state governorship results PU has two voting points 001A and 001B Ward:004 VP 001A APC 142 PDP 165 VP 001B APC 136 PDP 128

Mar 09 16:19 PM

Result of polling Unit 010 Wuro Patuji Ward Mubi South local government area Adamawa state Adamawa Polling Unit 010 Wuro Patuji Ward Mubi South Local Government Area Adamawa State House of Assembly result ADC 77 APC 132 PDP 152

Mar 09 16:20 PM

Results from Kano Municipal LGA Kano sate result SD Kano Central LGA : Kano Municipal Ward : Gandun Alubasa PU : Gandun Alubasa Pri Sch 010/1VP Governorship result APC -27 PDP -55 PRP -14 Kano State House APC* -40 PDP* -50 PRP* -3 Total Reg V: - 915

Mar 09 16:24 PM

Results from Akwa Ibom: Iquita Primary School, PU 2, ward 9 Governorship election result PDP: 63 APC: 26

Mar 09 16:27 PM

Fatin town 007 polling unit, Kano Governorship PDP 141 APC 86 Invalid 4 House of assembly PDP 137 APC 84 Invalid 8

Mar 09 16:29 PM

Results from polling Unit 004 Tattarawa Ward, Dawakin LGA, Kano House of Assembly result PDP 48 APC 238 Rejected 0 Governor PDP 53 APC 231 Rejected 3

Mar 09 16:30 PM

Election results across some Lagos polling units House of Assembly PU 018, Ward 6, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA. Lagos state. APC - 48 PDP - 18 AAC - 2 ADP - 1 APA - 1 ACCORD - 7 Void - 9 Number of Registered Voters - 606 Number of accredited voters - 88 PU 02, 04 OKE- BALOGUN EPE LOCAL GOVERNMENT, LAGOS (polling unit of APC Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hamzat Obafemi.) HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY PDP 32 APD 1 APC 195 VOID 7 Governorship EPE LOCAL GOVERNMENT PDP 33 APC 198 AD 1 VOID 2 ACCREDITED VOTERS 236. TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS 738 PU 004, Lagos Central, Apapa LGA, (Jimi Agbaje's PU) House of Assembly APC 73 PDP 66. PU 018, Ward 6, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA,Lagos state. APC - 48 PDP - 18 AAC - 2 ADP - 1 APA - 1 ACCORD - 7 Void - 9 Number of Registered Voters - 606 Number of accredited voters - 88 Lagos Central, Apapa LGA, PU 004 (Jimi Agbaje PU) House of Assembly APC 73 PDP 66. PU 018, Ward 6, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA. APC - 48 PDP - 18 AAC - 2 ADP - 1 APA - 1 ACCORD - 7 Void - 9 Number of Registered Voters - 606 Number of accredited voters - 88 PU 019 Lateef Jakande/Femi Okunnu Ward, Ikoyi APC 124 PDP 26

Mar 09 16:51 PM

Polling Unit 003, Tattarawa Ward, Dawakin LGA, Kano House of Assembly result PDP 50 APC 171 Rejected 13 Governorship result PDP 58 APC 162 Rejected 15

Mar 09 16:52 PM

Breaking: Soldiers arrest Gov. Emmanuel’s aide at polling unit The special assistant on Grassroot Mobilization to governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state, Joseph Okon has been allegedly arrested by soldiers at his polling unit, Eastern Nsit Ward 10, Unit 001, Nsit Atai local government area. He was arrested during Saturday’s governorship election and taken to an unknown destination as at the time of this report. The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP accused the leadership of the opposition All Progressives Congress,APC in the LGA of masterminding attacks on its chieftains and supporters in the area.

Mar 09 16:55 PM

I’m not convinced my vote will count - Atiku Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he is not convinced his vote will count.

Mar 09 16:57 PM

Armed men storm many polling units in Imo, cart away election materials Armed thugs have reportedly carted away voting materials including ballot boxes, ballot papers, result sheets and card readers across many polling units in Ogor Okpala local government area of Imo state.

Mar 09 16:58 PM

Ajimobi loses polling unit to PDP Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, lost his polling unit 20 ward 11 in Saturday’s governorship election. In the result announced at the polling unit, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 112 votes while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 145 votes.

Mar 09 17:10 PM

Fayose loses ward to APC in Ekiti state The All Progressives Congress (APC) has floored former governor Ayodele Fayose at his unit at Afao Ekiti in Irepodun Ifelodun local government area of the state.

Mar 09 17:19 PM

Results from some polling units in Ogun state Ogun state Ita-Osanyin PU Governorship APC 217 PDP 8 APM 72 House of Assembly APC 240 PDP 5 APM 71 Ward 10, PU 006 Abeokuta South LG Governorship APC 36 APM 94 ADP 61 House of Assembly APC 28 APM 81 ADP 54

Mar 09 17:20 PM

PU 005, Timber Shed, Abakaliki LGA, Ebonyi state Governorship PDP 249 APC 78 House of Assembly PDP 239 APC 82

Mar 09 17:22 PM

Results from some polling units in Oyo state PU 20, Ward 11, Ibadan South-West LG Governorship APC 112. PDP 145 PU 13 Ward 10, Ogbomosho South LGA Governorship APC 201 ADP 23 PDP 82 State assembly APC 65 ADP 146 PDP 72

Mar 09 17:24 PM

Kano Central LGA, Shagari Quarters, Kumbotso Ward,Gurin Gawa Governorship APC 158 PDP 162 House of Assembly APC 169 PDP 148

Mar 09 17:25 PM

PU 3, Ward 3, Abak, Akwa Ibom state Governorship APC 171 PDP 336 House of Assembly PDP 254 APC 247

Mar 09 17:31 PM

PU 036, Kofar Adamu Umar, Katagum LGA, Bauchi state Governorship APC 46 PDP 159 House of Assembly APC 82 PDP 88

Mar 09 17:32 PM

Results from polling units in Bayelsa state PU 9, Ward 7, Yenagoa LGA, Bayelsa state Governorship PDP 32 APC 51 PU 3, Ward 7, Yenagoa LGA PDP: 49 APC: 51 PU 6, Ward 7, Yenagoa LGA PDP: 78 APC: 56

Mar 09 17:35 PM

Bauchi governor losses unit Governor Muhammed Abubakar of the APC has lost his polling unit to Bala Mohammed of PDP, as follows: Gindin Durumi PU, Bauchi Metropolis Governorship APC 288 PDP 358 votes

Mar 09 17:37 PM

PU 004 Dawaki, Rano LGA, Kano state Governorship APC 58 PDP 110 House of Assembly APC 108 PDP 81 PU 013 and 14 inside the government house PDP 145 APC 114 PDP 109 APC 84 PU 004 Dawaki, Rano LGA Governorship APC 58 PDP 110 House of Assembly APC 108 PDP 81

Mar 09 17:40 PM

Adarawo Ward, Yola South LG PU 01 Governorship ADC 46 APC 88 PDP 88 PU 02 ADC 34 APC 83 PDP 124 PU 03 ADC 47 APC 65 PDP 112 Total For Units 1 to 3 ADC 127 APC 236 PDP 324

Mar 09 17:46 PM

Just in: PDP chieftain reportedly arrested by soldiers in Rivers A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Asari-Toru local government area in Rivers state, Tobotamuno, has been reportedly arrested by some soldiers for an undisclosed offence.

Mar 09 17:49 PM

APC loses Bauchi governor's polling unit to PDP as Kano deputy gov's unit also falls The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the polling unit of Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Makama Sarkin Baki.

Mar 09 17:54 PM

PU 019 Wasila Islamia DanAgundi Ward, Kano Municipal LGA Governorship APC 165 PDP 80 House of Assembly APC 93 PDP 135

Mar 09 17:54 PM

PU 004 Dawaki Ward Rano LG, Kano Kano South Governorship APC 58 PDP 110 House of Assembly APC 108 PDP 81

Mar 09 18:19 PM

Kano Guber: PDP wins Malam Ibrahim Shekarau’s polling unit Former Kano governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau has lost his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the March 9 governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Mar 09 18:21 PM

Breaking: PDP wins SGF Boss Mustapha's ward in Yola, Adamawa Governorship PDP 121 APC 61 ADC 51 House of Assembly PDP 126 APC 54 ADC 41

Mar 09 18:26 PM

APC governorship candidate in Kwara wins own polling unit AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the APC governorship candidate in Kwara, has won his Idigba polling unit at Adewole ward. He polled 592 votes as against PDP's 80.

Mar 09 18:34 PM

PU 012 Ajiya Ward, Yola North LGA, Adamawa Governorship PDP 161 APC 99 ADC 51 House of Assembly PDP 207 APC 76 ADC 25

Mar 09 18:43 PM

PU 008A Azuzii Ward 2, Old Ogboshi, Owerri Municipal LG, Imo state Governorship PDP 48 APC 04 House of Assembly APC 04 PDP 40 PU 009 Governorship PDP 21 APC 03 House of Assembly PDP 20 APC 06

Mar 09 18:45 PM

PU 010 Azuzii Ward 2, Old Ogboshi, Owerri Municipal LG, Imo state Governorship PDP 23 APC 02 House of Assembly PDP 22 APC 03

Mar 09 18:50 PM

Results from some polling units in Kwara state PU 17 Ojuekun/Zarumi Ward, Ilorin West LG Governorship APC 297 PDP 110 PU 018 Akanbi Ward 03 Governorship APC 283 PDP 73 PU 021 Akanbi Ward 3, Ilorin Governorship APC 216 PDP 25 PU 007 Ikoroko Governorship APC 352 PDP 95 House of Assembly APC 350 PDP 89

Mar 09 18:53 PM

Results from PU 009, Royal Hotel, Open Space in Ibadan North West LG, Oyo state Governorship APC 73 PDP 150 House Of Assembly APC 40 PDP 61

Mar 09 19:33 PM

Breaking: PDP agent shot dead in Imo A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agent has been shot dead in Eziama Obire in Nkwere LGA Imo State by hoodlums. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Godson Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident. The identity of the victim is yet to be known.

Mar 09 19:41 PM

PDP floors El-Rufai at Kaduna Govt House’s polling units The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the polling units at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House Kaduna (Government House), defeating the incumbent governor, Nasir El-Rufai of the All Progressive Congress (APC)

Mar 09 19:58 PM

PU 038 Murtala Mai Wake, Hausari Ward, MMC, Borno state Governorship APC 377 PDP 9 House of assembly APC 386 PDP 3

Mar 09 19:59 PM

Katsina PU 001 of Marama/Kidang Ward, Hawul LG, Borno state Governorship APC 409 PDP 27 SDP 48 House of Assembly APC120 PDP 27 SDP 279

Mar 09 20:09 PM

Breaking: House Of Reps member reportedly shot A member of the House of Representatives representing Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency of Oyo state, Hon Olatoye Temitope Sugar, has reportedly been shot. He is said to have been rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan.

Mar 09 20:30 PM

PU 001, Market Square, Igbaja, Kwara state Governorship APC 192 PDP 44 House of Assembly APC 187 PDP 40 PU 006, Baptist Primary School, Igbaja Governorship APC 151 PDP 20 House of Assembly APC 133 PDP 17

Mar 09 20:38 PM

BREAKING: Shot Oyo Reps member, Temitope Sugar, dies In UCH A member, representing Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Temitope Olatoye, popularly known as Sugar is dead. He died at the intensive care unit of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on Saturday, evening, following a gunshot wound he sustained after he was shot in the eye by unknown gunmen in Ibadan.

Mar 09 20:39 PM

Results from some polling units in Kwara state Governorship PDP 20 APC 168 House of Assembly PDP 22 APC 157 PU 008 Open Space Isale Igbaja Governorship APC 161 PDP 55 House of Assembly APC 151 PDP 50 PU 007 Open Space Isale Igbaja Governorship APC 45 PDP 19 House of Assembly APC 44 PDP 15

Mar 09 20:44 PM

Ajanaku Ward, Moro LG, Kwara state Governorship APC 258 PDP 027 House of Assembly APC=259 PDP=029

Mar 09 21:04 PM

St David’s Primary School, Irepodun Ifelodun LG, Ekiti state Governorship APC 168 PDP 26

Mar 09 21:19 PM

PU 011 Shinyar Ajiya, RA Tambuwal/Shinfiri, Tambuwal LG, Sokoto state Governorship APC 197 PDP 806 State House of Assembly APC 258 PDP 719

Mar 09 21:20 PM

Voters sell votes to highest bidder during polls - CDD The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) said on Saturday in Abuja that voters were scrambling to sell their votes to the highest bidder during Saturday’s governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections. The chair, CDD Election Analysis Centre (EAC), Adele Jinadu, a professor, told journalists that vote buying prevailed in spite of the warnings by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the anti-corruption agencies. Jinadu said the centre sent out observers to monitor the elections in the states and came out with its findings. “On the ground, our observers reported seeing EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arresting people involved in vote buying. For example, the EFCC arrested some prominent party stalwarts in Benue and Kwara states. “However, reports from our observers indicated significant role played by voters and politicians in the vote trading market.

Mar 09 21:41 PM

PU 009 Point 1, Akwanga South, Akwanga LG, Nasarawa Governorship PDP 109 APGA 160 APC 40 House of Assembly APC 45 APGA 91 PDP 94 SDP 53

Mar 09 22:09 PM

PU Ward 004 Bodinga LGA, Sokoto Governorship PU: 001B APC 136 PDP 128 PU 001A APC 142 PDP 165

Mar 09 22:10 PM

Results of PU.010 Yola ward, Rogo LGA, Kano state GOVERNOR: APC - 123 PDP - 169 PRP - 28 HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY: APC - 132 PDP - 164 PRP - 21

Mar 09 22:15 PM

Ward 5 PU 5 Ogbomosho South LGA, Oyo state Governorship APC 33 ADP 06 PDP 33 AD 03 House of Assembly PPC 01 APC 23 ADC 03 ADP 14 PDP 30

Mar 09 22:16 PM

WARD 5, UNIT 2, Ogun state GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION APN 1 YES 1 DPP 1 APC 71 PPP 1 APGA 1 UPN 1 PPA 1 ADP 1 PDP 52 APM 21 HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY ELECTION APN 1 DPP 1 APC 49 PPP 1 APGA 1 UPN 5 PPA 1 ADP 1 PDP 52 APM. 35

Mar 09 22:20 PM

Oyo North. Itesiwaju LG. Ward 08, OTU 1, PU 006 GOVERNORSHIP APA 1 PPC 1 NCP 1 ADC 1 PDP 117 APC 109 STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY APC 104 PDP 116 PDM 2 PDC 1 AAC 1 GPM 1 PCP 1 ADC 2

Mar 09 22:22 PM

Results from ward 03, Unit 06, Ibadan north west LG, Oyo South Senatorial District, Oyo state Governorship PDP: 96 APC: 51 SDP: 02 ID: 01 GDPN: 01 REJECTED: 07 House of Assembly ADP: 06 ACCORD: PRP: 01 ADC: 07 LPN: 01 PDP: 73 APC: 46 SDP: 03 ZLP: 01 UDP: 01 AGA: 01 SPN:01 VOID: 16 TOTAL BALLOT USED: 158 TOTAL REGISTERED VOTES: 696

Mar 09 22:27 PM

PU: 036 Kofar Adamu Umar, Nasarawa Bakin Kasuwa, Katagum, Bauchi Gubernatorial Election APC: 46 PDP: 159 PRP: 13 GPN: 1 NNPP: 2 State House of Assembly APC: 82 PDP: 88 PRP: 9 GPN: 9 NNPP: 20

Mar 09 22:43 PM

Governorship election result: ward 4, Oke Balogun, Epe local government, Lagos ABC 1 ANP 1 APA 2 APC 2274 APDA1 PAP1 DPP 1 FFN 1 FPN 1 NCP 4 NBC 2 PDP 341 PPC 3 PRP 2 UPP 1 YPP 3

Mar 09 22:45 PM

Ward: SIRKO (09) Polling Unit: 08, Misau LGA, Bauchi State Central Zone, Bauch Governorship APC 430 NNPP 39 PDP 642 PRP 188 State Assembly APC 410 GPN 44 NNPP 116 PDP 557 PRP 74

Mar 09 22:59 PM

Dino Melaye delivers his LGA for PDP Iffe/Ikoyi Ward PDP: 534 APC: 276 Ogale aduge ward PDP: 531 APC: 442 Iyara ward PDP: 1304 APC: 839 Igbolayere/Ilayere Ward ADC: 402 APC: 112 PDP: 160 Ayegunle Iluhafon ward PDP: 469 APC: 449 Ekinrin Adde Ward PDP: 872 APC: 672 Ayetoro ward 1 PDP: 989 APC: 521 Ayetoro ward 2 PDP: 832 APC: 490 Iyah /Ayeh ward PDP: 555 APC: 617 Ebeda ward PDP: 1167 APC: 209 Iyamoye ward PDP: 1,181 APC: 861 Okoro/Igah Ward PDP: 243 APC: 221

Mar 09 23:05 PM

Odeda LGA, Ward 7, Ogun state OLG School 1, Obantoko II PU APC: 230 APM: 158 ADC: 122 PDP: 013 Alogi Bust stop PU APC: 269 APM: 139 ADC: 182 PDP: 018 Aaya Pry School PU APC: 54 APM: 49 ADC: 25 PDP: 12 Ayetoro Budo PU APC: 11 APM: 18 ADC: 07 PDP: 08 Isolu village PU APC: 64 APM: 27 ADC: 17 PDP: 08 Anigilaje village PU APC: 240 APM: 165 ADC: 172 PDP: 018 Illupeju Alagbede village PU APC: 73 APM: 43 ADC: 20 PDP: 09 Ahmadiyya Egbatedo school PU APC: 62 APM: 44 ADC: 19 PDP: 02

Mar 09 23:38 PM

APC wins House of Assembly elections in Ijumu, Yagba East LGAs, Kogi The candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been declared winners of the House of Assembly elections conducted on March 9, in Ijumu and Yagba East Local Government Areas in the Kogi west senatorial district. Olushola Kilani Olumo of APC was declared winner of the Ijumu state constituency, while Jimoh Musa, also of APC was re-elected for the Yagba east state constituency. PDP candidate, Dino Melaye won the two constituencies in the senatorial election two weeks ago. Declaring the latest result at INEC Collation Centre in Ijumu, the returning officer, Dr Kelvin Anoh, announced that the APC candidate, Kelani Olumo, polled 10,478 votes while Adewale Salihu of PDP scored 8,813 votes. Shuaib Ipinmisho of ADC came third with 1,933 votes. However, the PDP agent, Ibikunle Omolade and the agent of the Alliance for Democracy(AD) , Ibileke Olufemi, whose candidate scored 27 votes, rejected the results and refused to sign . They alleged irregularities in Ileteju Origa ward and Okoro/Odokoro/Araromi ward, where they claimed ballot boxes were snatched. Ugwunebo Ubaku, the INEC Electoral Officer for Ijumu LGA, said that she had received a letter of complaints which would be channelled to the appropriate quarters. In Yagba east, the returning officer, Dr Okpanachi Stephen, announced that Mr Jimoh Musa of APC polled a total of 6,893 votes to beat his closest rival, the candidate of ADC, Sule Abdulnafiu, who scored 4,295 votes. The PDP candidate, Emmanuel Bello scored 3,315 votes.

Mar 09 23:41 PM

2 killed, 47 arrested in Anambra Police in Anambra have confirmed the killing of two persons in Obosi area of Anambra during Saturday’s, State House of Assembly election in Anambra. The police also confirmed that a total of 47 persons were arrested for various electoral offences ranging from disruption of elections, malicious damage, thuggery, assault and unlawful possession of firearms. Of the 47 suspects, 18 have been transferred to the CIID Awka for discreet investigation after which they would be charged to Court for prosecution.

Mar 09 23:42 PM

PDP wins polling units in Karu, Nyanya, Jikwoyi, Orozo, others The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the Councillorship and chairmanship elections in polling units across Karu, Nyanya, Jikwoyi, Orozo and others within the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC). In Polling unit 009, in Kugbo, the presiding officer, Mr Joseph Ngbede announced PDP as winner of the election for chairmanship and councillorship elections. He said that PDP polled 180 votes while APC got 72 votes in the chairmanship election. According to him, the number of registered voters was 1,524, with 279 accredited, 271 valid votes and eight invalid votes. In the councillorship poll, PDP polled 157 votes while APC had 88 votes with 267 valid votes and 12 rejected votes. At the polling unit 009 located at Nyanya Primary School Area D, the Presiding officer, Mr Sule Gabriel, announced that PDP won with 269 votes while APC had 82 votes in the chairmanship election.

Mar 09 23:46 PM

Etinan Ward collation centre, Etinan, Akwa Ibom State Governorship APC - 557 PDP - 1324 PCD - 1 PPP - 1 ACD - 1 ADC - 1 DPC - 1 FJP - 6 MRDD - 1 NNPP - 1

Mar 09 23:48 PM

Ward 10, Ogbomosho North LGA, Oyo state AAC 13 ADP 319 PDP 1948 ADC 30 APC 2390 registered voters 12,953 Total accredited 4889 Valid Vote 4797 Rejected 103

