The All Progressives Party (APC) has suffered defeated to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Manchok Registration Area (RA), the electoral ward of Barnabas Bantex, Kaduna state deputy governor.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the RA Collation Officer, Yusuf Taiwo, who announced the result in Manchok on Saturday, said that Malam Isa Ashiru of the PDP polled 2,978 votes to defeat Gov Nasir El-Rufa’i of the APC who got 1,474 votes.

Taiwo also said that the PDP got 3,036 votes to defeat the APC which got 1,311 votes in the State Assembly election in the registration area.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna state won in his Unguwan Sarki polling unit 024 with 367 votes in the governorship and House of Assembly election held in the state.

The governor defeated his closest rival, Ashiru Kudan, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who scored only 59 Votes.

INEC presiding officer, Abdullahi Hamza, announced the result shortly after collation and counting were completed.

