Home | News | General | I am not bothered about APC's loss in my polling unit - Sports minister Dalung

- Minister of youths and sports, Solomon Dalung, has again lost his polling unit to PDP in Plateau state

- The PDP had won Dalong's polling unit on February 23 during the presidential and the National Assembly elections

- Dalung, however, said he was not bothered about APC's defeat in his polling unit

The minister of youths and sports, Solomon Dalung, has said that he is not bothered over his inability to win his polling unit and ward for his political party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Daily Trust reports that he said his mission is beyond winning his polling unit.

Legit.ng gathered that the APC was defeated at the polling unit during the presidential election as PDP emerged victorious.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Decides 2019: Live updates of governorship and state assembly elections

It was reported that the same feat was also recorded during Saturday, March 9, governorship election as the PDP polled 234 votes while APC recorded 136 votes.

Dalung said his inability to deliver his unit would not affect his position in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “I lost the presidential election in my village and I am not bothered. I mean, I could not deliver my village/ward for the APC. I am not even still expecting to win this time, and, in fact, I will be disappointed if I even win my village/ward for the APC this time.

''I am not doing all my good works as a minister for any political gain or mobilization. I am only trying to do what most politicians have failed to do for years, and what I am currently doing for my people and the nation at large is beyond winning elections for my party in my ward.''

He said the governorship election is one of the most keenly contested elections in Plateau state between the incumbent Governor Simon Lalong and the the PDP candidate, Jeremiah Useni.

According to him, he was dragged into politics by late Chief Solomon Lar since he was in secondary school and has spent over four decades in politics and so is very familiar with the terrain.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, March 9, delivered his polling unit 003, Kofar Baru III (A and B) Daura, Katsina state, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the state, Aminu Masari, with 370 votes.

READ ALSO: Live updates: Situation reports, collation of governorship election results from polling units across Nigeria

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Election not a do or die affair - Sanwoolu| - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...