Home | News | General | Floyd Mayeather shows off his private jet and expensive jewelries

- Floyd Mayweather is never tired to flaunt his wealth he earned from boxing

- The former three-weight champion showed off his private jet and jewelries

- The 42-year-old is expected to sign a mega fight deal with Manny Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather was again exhibiting his hard-earned wealth from the sport that brought fame and fortune, boxing.

The retired undefeated champions was filmed coming out of his private jet with his name boldly written on it and the TMT logo of The Money Team, his lifestyle brand.

Mayweather was later shown in his owned night club in Las Vegas with his expensive jewelry dropping down his neck and also dancing with women.

READ ALSO: Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Pique, Messi Suarez scores in Barca's 3-1 win

The American was wearing a special TMT jacket commemorating his unstained 50 wins and zero defeat record achieved in his illustrious career.

At the top of the jacket it says '50-0 the best ever,' and across the rest of the back are pictures of Mayweather himself, along with his dad, Floyd Mayweather Sr, and at the bottom, a championship belt.

Mayweather turned around to face the camera and it slowly panned up to reveal giant, gemstone encrusted bracelets and a dazzling watch.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

The camera also revealed multiple sparkling chains around his neck, and even his sunglasses seemed to be glinting with gems.

According to Forbes, Mayweather was the highest paid celebrity in 2018. His 2017 fight against Conor McGregor generated over $550million in revenue, and earned $275million.

In December of 2018, Mayweather is believed to have earned $88million for his appearance against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

He also claimed last month he will make another $80million in exhibition fights this year.

Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez are currently looking to lure the 42-year-old into respective rematches, which would likely bring in even more than that.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that former three-weight division champion Floyd Mayweather flaunts his collection of watches and $50,000 cash in a new video released on social media.

The American boxer who recently pocketed $9million for defeating Japanese kick boxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year's eve bragged about his luxurious watches.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

I scored more frequently than Rashidi Yekini - Segun Odegbami | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...