Floyd Mayeather shows off his private jet and expensive jewelries



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Floyd Mayweather is never tired to flaunt his wealth he earned from boxing

- The former three-weight champion showed off his private jet and jewelries

- The 42-year-old is expected to sign a mega fight deal with Manny Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather was again exhibiting his hard-earned wealth from the sport that brought fame and fortune, boxing.

The retired undefeated champions was filmed coming out of his private jet with his name boldly written on it and the TMT logo of The Money Team, his lifestyle brand.

Mayweather was later shown in his owned night club in Las Vegas with his expensive jewelry dropping down his neck and also dancing with women.

