Home | News | General | Elections: Food, beverages vendors laments low voter's turnout in Jos

- Food and beverages vendors in Jos lament voters' apathy in the state

- The vendors counted their loses as there was a low turnout of people at polling units in Jos

- The traders said the presidential and National Assembly elections was was better in terms of patronage

Food and beverages vendors in Jos, who enjoyed mass sales during the presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, March 23, went home disappointed on Saturday, after most voters shunned the governorship and state assembly polls.

Some of them, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), lamented their losses, saying that they did not envisage the apathy that characterised the March polls.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Decides 2019: Live updates of governorship and state assembly elections

Mrs Rose Chunwang, a food vendor at the staff training centre, Giring polling unit No1, in Hwolshe, told NAN that the situation they met on Saturday, February 23 was sharply different from what they enjoyed two weeks ago.

She said: “During the first elections, as at noon, I was already done selling all my food;the situation is different today.

“As we speak today, it is past 3 p.m. and I have barely sold up to 20 plates of food."

Chunwang said that in the Saturday, February 23 elections, people who cast their votes waited till the electoral officers counted them.

“That is not the case today. Most people have left. They vanished immediately after voting.”

Similarly, Grace Pam, a soft drinks vendor, who also sell local drinks, decried the poor sales on Saturday compared to what happened on Saturday, February 23.

The scenario was the same at polling unit 002 in Hwolshe, where most vending stands were void of customers as most of the voters disappeared after voting.

Miss Jane Gyang, a trader at polling unit 002, blamed the low patronage on the low turnout of voters and general lack of interest on the state polls.

Gyang told NAN that she had already made a mental calculation of the amount she would have made today, basing her judgement on the previous elections.

Follow live updates: Situation reports, collation of governorship election results from polling units across Nigeria

Madam Garos Dung, a vendor of various snacks in Du polling unit, said that she had only sold snacks worth N500 since morning.

“People voted and left; the turnout was low, so the waiting time was not much. The last election was a much better deal for me,” she moaned.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that security was tight at the Lagos Island local government collation centre as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials await some results from wards for collation.

It was gathered that some vehicles were prevented from getting close to the collation centre, while there was security for officials coming with results from wards to the centre.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

2019 elections: Do you still trust INEC to conduct fair elections? - Nigerians speak| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...