Police in Anambra have confirmed the killing of two people in Obosi area of Anambra during Saturday’s, State House of Assembly election in Anambra.

The police also confirmed that a total of 47 persons were arrested for various electoral offences ranging from disruption of elections, malicious damage, thuggery, assault and unlawful possession of firearms.

Of the 47 suspects, 18 have been transferred to the CIID Awka for discreet investigation after which they would be charged to Court for prosecution.

A source at Obosi who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, March 9, in Awka that the killings took place when armed thugs attempted to hijack electoral results at Umuota Obosi area.

He said the thugs who came in a commercial bus at about 5 pm. and were trying to compel the INEC team to handover the electoral materials at about 5pm when the two were gunned down.

But, a statement issued by SP Haruna Mohammed, the command’s public relations officer stated that the killing resulted from a clash between two rival cult factions.

He said: ''It was clash between the Black Axe and Vickings Confraternity that led to the death of two yet to be identified persons at Obosi.''

He added that police had commenced investigations to unmask the killers whom he said fled after killing their victims.

The PPRO further stated that the command recorded another incident of shooting and disruption of voting at Agulu township polling unit.

He said that three suspects were arrested and a locally made Pistol with four live ammunition recovered.

He added: “Another shooting incident took place at Nwanebo Primary School 1 and 2 inside Immaculate Catholic Heart Church premises Uga in Ekwulobia involving two private security guards of the church following a scuffle.

”One of the security guards, Ngozi Goodwill, shot his colleague, one MO Justice Anyadike, aged 26 years on his leg.

”The bullets of the expended cartridges also brushed five other persons who came to vote at the polling booth and they sustained minor injuries and were treated.''

He said that the principal suspects were arrested and two pump action, seven live cartridges and one expanded cartridge were recovered.

Other incidents recorded during Saturday,s election included rescue of a presiding officer, one Meniri Njideka of Nawfia, allegedly abducted at Afor market square unit Mbaukwu in Awka South LGA.

He said the corps member was treated at the Police Clinic Awka and discharged.

He said: ”Other offences recorded included thuggery at Nri in Anaocha LGA, Umouji ward in Ogidi and Nteje where the command responded promptly and effected some arrests.

''Exhibits recovered included two double barrel guns, one locally made pistol, four life ammunition, and three expanded ammunition.

''Other exhibits are One Toyota Hilux, one L300 Bus, 291 ballot papers, one motorcycle, some dry leaves suspected to be cannbis sativa and cash worth N173,420.''

