The Governor of Sokoto state Aminu Tambuwal has won handsomely at his polling unit in the governorship and state assembly elections held in the northwest state and across Nigeria on Saturday, March 9.

Premium Times reports that Governor Tambuwal, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defeated Ahmed Aliyu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress by a very wide margin.

According to reports announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Tambuwal’s polling unit 011, Shinyar Ajiya, Tambuwal/Shinfiri area of Tambuwal Local Government the governor polled 806 votes while APC polled 197 votes.

PDP was also victorious in the state assembly election held in the same polling unit, polling 719 votes to the APC's 258 votes.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the opposition PDP also won in the polling unit of Bauchi governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Makama Sarkin Baki.

Results declared at the polling booth showed that the PDP won with a resounding 358 votes to the APC's 288 votes in the governorship election.

This was just as the PDP's governorship candidate in Kano, Abba Kabir Yusuf, also defeated the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Magwan polling unit where the deputy governor cast his vote.

