Home | News | General | 2019 election: APC floors PDP inside Aso Rock

- APC has defeated the opposition PDP in the polling units located in Aso Rock

- It was reported that the APC candidate for the chairmanship election scored 290 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s candidate who polled 132 votes

- The APC polled a total of 273 votes to defeat PDP which scored 151 votes from the two polling units at the Villa for the councilorship election

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday, March 9, defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in all polling units for both chairman and councilorship elections at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Vanguard reports that despite the low turnout at the two polling units (PU) 021 and 022 at the State House, the APC candidate for the chairmanship election scored 290 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s candidate who polled 132 votes.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Oyo senatorial candidate shot on the head during election reportedly dies in UCH's ICU

Legit.ng gathered that the APC polled 162 votes in PU 021 and 128 votes in PU 022 while the PDP scored 70 votes in PU 021 and 62 votes in PU 022 respectively.

It was reported that for the councilorship election, the APC polled a total of 273 votes to defeat PDP which scored 151 votes from the two polling units at the Villa.

The newspaper reported that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived the two PUs located in the Villa as early as 7:45am to wait for the arrival of voters.

Unlike the presidential and National Assembly elections held on February 23, which featured massive voter turnout, the units were scanty with adhoc staff relaxing with virtually no work to do.

More than 2,600 voters who were accredited voted at the two polling stations in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Voting commenced at exactly 8:00am and ended at about 2:06pm. Accreditation and voting was done simultaneously in a peaceful atmosphere.

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari Abba Kyari was among some of the voters who cast their votes in the Presidential Villa.

Asked to comment on the low turnout for the election, Abba Kyari simply noted, “Everyone has just one vote, interview the others too, not me.”

At the Abacha Barracks Polling Unit, a few kilometers to the Presidential Villa, the issue of voter apathy was not different as the station was empty with very few voters.

READ ALSO: Live updates: Situation reports, collation of governorship election results from polling units across Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, March 9, delivered his polling unit 003, Kofar Baru III (A and B) Daura, Katsina state, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the state, Aminu Masari, with 370 votes.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Election not a do or die affair - Sanwoolu| - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...