- There is tight security in the Lagos Island local government collation centre

- The security beef up was expedient as INEC awaits result from the local government area

- Meanwhile, Lagos House of Assembly member representing Lagos Island, constituency II, has commended the electorate

Security is tight at the Lagos Island local government collation centre as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials await some results from wards for collation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some vehicles were prevented from getting close to the collation centre, while there was security for officials coming with results from wards to the centre.

Meanwhile, Sola Giwa, the current Lagos state House of Assembly member representing Lagos Island, constituency II, commended the electorate and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the peaceful conduct of the Lagos state governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Giwa told NAN that with the peaceful conduct of the poll, there was hope for subsequent elections in the country.

He said: “The election was peaceful, calm, and there was very impressive turnout.''

