Governorship Election: PDP supporters celebrate early lead in Kano

The celebration began for the supporters of the main opposition party’s candidate when news filtered through mobile phones that the party had recorded symbolic victories against Governor Abdulahi Ganduje’s All Progressives Congress in constituencies of his close allies.

The constituencies included that of the state Deputy Governor, Nasiru Gawuna, and former governor and senator-elect, Ibrahim Shekarau.

At the Magwan polling unit 056 where the deputy governor, Gawuna, voted, the PDP candidate polled 210 votes to defeat Ganduje, who polled197 votes.



Ganduje suffered a similar fate at PU 022 at the Giginyu Primary School, where Shekarau voted.

Results from the unit indicated that the PDP garnered 143 votes to defeat Ganduje who polled 91 votes.

At PU 029, located at Zango ward in Kano Municipality LGA, the PDP scored 147 votes, while the APC had 70 votes.

In a chat with journalists, the Kano State Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Independent National Electoral Commission, Garba Mohammed, said the collation of results and announcement of winners would commence on Sunday.

He said, “Right now, sorting and collation of votes are being done at the ward and local government levels. We expect to start here (state headquarters) tomorrow (Sunday).”

