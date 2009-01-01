Only democracy enemies will fault army deployment for elections — Oshiomhole

He spoke with journalists on Saturday after voting at Iyamho, Etsako West local Government Area of Edo State.

Oshiomhole, who commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for early deployment of materials, noted that it would be security if anything was wrong with the elections.

He said, “We have one or two incidents where thugs allegedly hired by the PDP came to disrupt the elections by shooting sporadically in an attempt to cart away election materials. But the people were determined and with soldiers patrolling the area, the situation was brought to normal.’’

The former governor alleged that those from the opposition political party, who were losing the election, mobilised thugs to disrupt the process.

Oshiomhole added, “As you know, Ogbido and Ulouke are areas were APC got 99.9 percent votes during the presidential and National Assembly election, so disrupting the election will affect the results. But soldiers were on hand to curtail the situation.

“This is why when some armchair analysts dispute the idea of deploying military for elections, we said only enemies of democracy and Nigeria including merchants of violence will support such campaign against military deployment.’’

