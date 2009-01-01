Home | News | General | Panic at Anfield as supercomputer reveals who will win Premier League title this season
LAGOS 2019: Jimi Agbaje wins polling unit
Raheem Sterling's hatrick powers Man City to 3-1 win over Watford at Etihad Stadium

Panic at Anfield as supercomputer reveals who will win Premier League title this season



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Premier League will be handed over to Manchester City at the end of the season as predicted by supercomputer

- The Citizens will beat Liverpool to the title by just one points as they are expected to finish with 98 points

- Meanwhile, the same computer predicted last month that Jurgen Klopp's men would end title in May

Manchester City have been predicted as the winners of the Premier League title at the end of the season.

While Liverpool, who were topping the table with at least seven points as at the close of 2019 end up second on the log.

As it stands, the Citizens have opened a four points gap between them and the Reds pending their match-day 30 clash against Burnley at Anfield on Sunday, March 10.

READ ALSO: Manchester City vs Watofrd: Raheem Sterling's hatrick sinks Javi Garcia's men at Etihad

Pep Guardiola, after his side's 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United have won all six English topflight matches.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 70 of 70