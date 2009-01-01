Home | News | General | Panic at Anfield as supercomputer reveals who will win Premier League title this season

Manchester City have been predicted as the winners of the Premier League title at the end of the season.

While Liverpool, who were topping the table with at least seven points as at the close of 2019 end up second on the log.

As it stands, the Citizens have opened a four points gap between them and the Reds pending their match-day 30 clash against Burnley at Anfield on Sunday, March 10.

Pep Guardiola, after his side's 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United have won all six English topflight matches.

But that cannot be said about Jurgen Klopp and his armies as they have given City the chance to top the log with just eight round of matches before the season wraps up.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have been touted to overtake Tottenham on the table and finish third.

While Spurs keep their Champions League spot by finishing just one point above north London rivals Arsenal in the fourth position.

The Gunners and Chelsea according to the super machine wrap their season up 5th and 6th on the table - both on 74 points but will be separated on goals difference.

Cardiff City, Fulham and Huddersfield town are the three clubs to relegate at the end of the season as they were unable to gather at least 30 points after 38 matches.

Legit.ng previously reported that Liverpool will emerge win Premier League champions at the end of the season as predicted by a supercomputer.

The Reds are currently second on the log with 65 points, same as Manchester City, who are at the summit of the table.

Jurgen Klopp's men have however played one match less than the defending champions - giving them the opportunity to reclaim the top position once they play their outstanding match.

