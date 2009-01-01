Home | News | General | Raheem Sterling's hatrick powers Man City to 3-1 win over Watford at Etihad Stadium
Raheem Sterling's hatrick powers Man City to 3-1 win over Watford at Etihad Stadium



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
- Manchester City vs Watofrd clash ended in favour of the hosts as they maintain leadership on the log

Raheem Sterling scored three times to power the Citizens to 3-1 win over their visitors

- They remain at the top of the table with 74 points ahead of Liverpool's clash on Sunday, March 10

Manchester City stretch their Premier League winning streak to six matches following their 3-1 win over Watford.

Having failed to find the back of the net in the first 45 minutes of the meeting, the hosts returned for the remainder of the game gun-blazing.

England winger Raheem Sterling broke the deadlock just one minute into the resumption of the second half.

Four minutes later, the 24-year-old increased his side's tally, while in the 59th minutes, he completed his hatrick of the game.

