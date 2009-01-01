Home | News | General | Raheem Sterling's hatrick powers Man City to 3-1 win over Watford at Etihad Stadium

- Manchester City vs Watofrd clash ended in favour of the hosts as they maintain leadership on the log

Raheem Sterling scored three times to power the Citizens to 3-1 win over their visitors

- They remain at the top of the table with 74 points ahead of Liverpool's clash on Sunday, March 10

Manchester City stretch their Premier League winning streak to six matches following their 3-1 win over Watford.

Having failed to find the back of the net in the first 45 minutes of the meeting, the hosts returned for the remainder of the game gun-blazing.

England winger Raheem Sterling broke the deadlock just one minute into the resumption of the second half.

Four minutes later, the 24-year-old increased his side's tally, while in the 59th minutes, he completed his hatrick of the game.

Coach Pep Guardiola's men have now opened four points gap pending Liverpool's tie against Burnley at Anfireld on Sunday.

This also means that the Premier League defending champions have won 24 of their last 30 matches this campaign.

Meanwhile, the Citizens last lost an English topflight match in January when they were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle United.

They have however moved on from that defeat - winning all six EPL matches afterwards as they sit at the summit of the log with eight matches to wrap up the season.

City's next Premier League opponents are Fulham on March 30th, but before then, they would have faced Schalke 04 in the Champions League and Swansea City in the FA Cup.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Riyad Mahrez's lone strike was all Manchester City needed to see off stubborn Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The victory saw Pep Guardiola's men rise to the top of the table as the season continues to wind down.

They will however hope they can remain at their current position until the end of the league season.

