Armed soldiers take over security around Kano INEC HQ

Security has been beefed up around the Kano State Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

This is sequel to preparations towards the commencement of the collation and return of results of Saturday’s governorship elections from the 44 local government areas of the state.

Our correspondent who is currently at the Collation Centre reports that armed soldiers have taken up positions along all major entry and exit points around the INEC headquarters.

Party agents and representatives of the media are already seated waiting for electoral officials to begin the exercise.

The state police command and sister security agencies patrolled the streets of the ancient city in a show of force earlier in the day.

It was learnt that the patrol was meant to send a note of warning to would-be trouble makers of the readiness of security officials to deal with situations as they arise.

Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019