Kwara Governorship Election: APC gubernatorial candidate in clear lead

The Kwara State All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Mr Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, is leading in the governorship election held on Saturday.

As of 9.30am on Sunday, results declared in 11 out of 16 local government areas in the state showed that the APC candidate had polled 208,518 votes.

Meanwhile, his Peoples Democratic Party counterpart, Mr Abdulrazaq Atunwa, polled 72,167 votes.

Hence, Abdulrazaq is leading with a margin of 136,351 votes.



The results for the remaining five local government areas in the state were still being awaited.

