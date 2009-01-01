Nollywood star, Desmond Elliot re-elected

INEC has declared Nollywood star, Desmond Elliot, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as winner of the Surulere 1 state constituency election in Lagos.
He polled 15,357 votes to defeat the PDP candidate who had 3,628 votes.
Lagos House of Assembly Results: Surulere LGA State Constituency I
Number of Registered Voters - 134939
Number of accredited voters - 20340
Total valid votes - 19357
Rejected votes - 973
Total votes cast - 20330
RESULTS
APC-15,357
PDP-3,628
AD-116
SDP-09
YP-59
