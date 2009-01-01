Bwari council polls inconclusive – Returning Officer

Bwari Council Elections Returning Officer, Prof. Wesley Nafarda, has declared the elections in the council inconclusive due to some hitches at some polling units.

Nafarda said this during the collation of results at Bwari on Sunday.

He added that results in 17 polling units, including all the 12 units at Kawu Ward, were canceled.



