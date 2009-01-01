Fani-Kayode fires back at Tinubu for saying Igbos can’t be trusted

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has maintained that both Yoruba and Igbo nations are one.

Fani-Kayode made the remark while reacting to a viral video of Lagos Central Senator and wife of All Progressives Congress, APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, Oluremi Tinubu saying Igbos can no longer be trusted.

Mrs. Tinubu made the remark yesterday while speaking with a man after casting her ballot in Lagos.

However, Fani-Kayode condemned the remark by the lawmaker, insisting that both tribes are one.

In a series of tweets, Fani-Kayode wrote: “Igbo, we do not trust you again – Sen. Remi Tinubu.

“These words have done more harm to southern unity and national cohesion than any in recent years. Needless to say the beautiful Senator, who I have immense respect for, spoke for herself, her husband and APC and not the Yoruba.

“As far as I am concerned, ever since the famous “handshake across the Niger” conference in Enugu in Jan. last year, the Igbo and the Yoruba have become one and an attack on the Igbo anywhere and by anyone is an attack on us all. Sadly every ethnic nationality has its own fair

share of traitors, turncoats and blacklegs and those that go against mainstream thinking.

“The renegades and retrograde forces that seek to demonise and intimidate the Igbo in the South West, or indeed anywhere else, open up old wounds and rekindle old rivalries, prejudices and divisions are wasting their time.

“They shall fail because most of us love the Igbo. Sen. Tinubu’s moribund and primitive views are as reflective of Yoruba thinking as Rochas Okorohausa’s views are as reflective of the thinking of the Igbo nation.

“Only a minority of Yorubas and Igbos and those that are stuck in the past share their views. Such outdated and myopic sentiments and intellectually bankrupt thinking should not be taken seriously and those that voice them deserve to be treated with contempt and disdain.”

