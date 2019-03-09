PHOTOS: Ondo govt imposes curfew, bans total human, vehicular movement over disruption of election

Following the breakdown of law and order in Oba – Akoko in Akoko South West local government area of Ondo State on Saturday during the House of Assembly elections, the Ondo State Government has imposed curfew in the community.

Recall that violence that had rocked the community after some hoodlums attacked the ward collation centre in the Oba – Akoko where electoral officials and security agents. Two suspected political thugs were shot dead during the attack.

According to a statement issued on Saturda evening and signed by the Chief of Staff to the Ondo State Government, Gbenga Ale, which was titled ” ONDO STATE GOVERNMENT SHUTS DOWN OBA AKOKO” the governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu banned all commercial activities in the community including human and vehicular movement.

The statement, which had no time-frame stipulated for the restriction of movement, reads, “In view of the massive disruption of the electoral process in Oba- Akoko, in Akoko South West Local Government, leading to indiscriminate and criminal shooting, wanton destruction of ballot boxes, properties, vehicles, homes and the general peace of citizens and Oba Akoko, the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN has ordered a total proscription of all human and vehicular movement in the town.

“All citizens and commuters through Oba Akoko are to stay indoors.

“All roads within the town are closed down with immediate effect, all commercial activities are shut down with immediate effect.

“All human beings are to remain indoors until further notice.

“Law enforcement agencies have been ordered to arrest anybody seen on the streets and other unauthorised areas.

“Any attempt to test the will of security agencies will be dealt with decisively.

“All residents of Oba Akoko are to obey this instruction until further notice,” the statement read.

Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019