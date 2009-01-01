Home | News | General | Tragedy as Ethiopian Airline flight headed to Kenya crashes with 149 passengers on board
PHOTOS: Ondo govt imposes curfew, bans total human, vehicular movement over disruption of election
Na me pick Lati call las las- Davido says as he buys longtime PA Lati a Mercedes Benz (photo, video)

Tragedy as Ethiopian Airline flight headed to Kenya crashes with 149 passengers on board



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Ethiopian Airlines' flight en-route to Nairobi from Addis Ababa capital city has gone down with more than 140 passengers on board.

Reports reaching Legit.ng indicated the ill-fated aircraft crashed on the morning of Sunday, March 10, at around Bishoftu (Debre Zeit).

Confirming the fatal accident, the Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, expressed their deepest condolence to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the Sunday morning crash.

READ ALSO: Personal letter from the Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng (former NAIJ.com)

Ethiopian Airlines' flight headed to Kenya crashes with 149 on board

Ethiopian Airlines said aircraft B-737-800MAX with registration number ET-AVJ took off at 8.38am local time from Bole International Airport and lost contact at 8.44am. Photo:Ethiopian Airlines.

"The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning," the statement shared on the PM's official Twitter page read.

READ ALSO: Lagos politician Segun Adewale allegedly slaps female reporter for recording him

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 83 of 83