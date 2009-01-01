Home | News | General | Na me pick Lati call las las- Davido says as he buys longtime PA Lati a Mercedes Benz (photo, video)

In truth and in deed, popular musician Davido has been a blessing to the friends and family members around him. Usually, it is often recorded that the singer does a big favour for one and any of them out of his good will. The 26-year-old has shown an act of kindness towards his personal assistant and old time buddy Lati.

One would recall that Lati became a household name after a hilarious event in which a person who had been promised N1 million by Davido took to calling him out on Instagram. After this incident, it became popularly known that Lati is the man behind the face of Davido.

Davido recently took to showing how much Lati meant to him by buying him a new car. He gave the personal assistant who has been in his life since he was 13 years old a brand new Mercedes Benz.

Not only that, he also took to his Instagram page to practically praise his personal assistant and thank him for his help. The praises showered on Lati were indeed soul-lifting and heart-rending.

In a post, Davido also shared a video and photo of the red ride he bought for his loyal personal assistant.

"Uve been looking after me since I was 13 !!! Your probably the only one that I know would do the same if we switched positions !! LOVE YOU MY BROTHER ! MY BACK BONE!! ENJOY THIS SMALL GIFT! @lt_ddon ...... NAH ME PICK LATI CALL LAS LAS."

In gratitude for what Davido did for him, Lati whose full name is Lati Biola took to his Instagram page to write a heartwarming epistle in which he celebrated the musical giant. His words showed the depth of affection he has for the singer.

"I have known you since you were 10years old , that was when I lost both my parents . You are always there for me like a brother and you have never turned your back against me, I know God would continue to bless you and your family . I pray for everyone that your “destiny helper would look for you even tho they are far from you , God would bring them close to you” DAVID ADELEKE aka DAVIDO is an ANGEL and a KING not just an artist. I pray people like this live long in good heath and prosperity. and I Thank GOD for your INCOMING blessing that the world would soon know about. Luh you bro."

Recently, Davido's dad recently took to celebrating his birthday in style. The man who just clocked 62 showed that he intended to stay forever young, forever agile.

