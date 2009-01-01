Home | News | General | Top English club sacks manager despite being in 4th position on the league table
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  19 minutes ago
- West Bromich Albion have relieved Darren Moore on his duties after draw with Ipswich

- The Championship side are currently fourth on the table and are on course for a EPL return

- It is understood that a new manager will be appointed before their midweek game with Swansea

West Bromwich Albion have sacked their manager Darren Moore immediately after their 1-1 draw with struggling Ipswich Town.

The draw left the Baggies in fourth place on the Championship table and nine points off automatic promotion spot.

Moore took over from Alan Pardew during West Brom's relegation struggle in the Premier League in April 2018 and was given a permanent when they dropped into the Championship.

