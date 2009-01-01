Home | News | General | Top English club sacks manager despite being in 4th position on the league table

- West Bromich Albion have relieved Darren Moore on his duties after draw with Ipswich

- The Championship side are currently fourth on the table and are on course for a EPL return

- It is understood that a new manager will be appointed before their midweek game with Swansea

West Bromwich Albion have sacked their manager Darren Moore immediately after their 1-1 draw with struggling Ipswich Town.

The draw left the Baggies in fourth place on the Championship table and nine points off automatic promotion spot.

Moore took over from Alan Pardew during West Brom's relegation struggle in the Premier League in April 2018 and was given a permanent when they dropped into the Championship.

"This has been an enormously difficult decision for the club," chief executive Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

"After discussions with our owners, the difficult decision to make a change was taken. Darren's dedication over the last 12 months is not underestimated and there will always be a welcome for him at the Hawthorns.

"But we have to place the club's best interests at the forefront of our thinking and we must do everything we can to try to deliver the promotion we have targeted."

James Shan, who is the first-team coach will now take temporary charge and BBC Sport claim that West Brom will employ a new manager before their midweek clash against Swansea.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Leicester City have sacked their manager Claude Puel after the Foxes 4-1 defeat at the hands of Crystal palace at the King Power Stadium.

The club announced the sacking of the French manager on Sunday, February 24, after the team's poor string of results in the Premier League.

