Ubi Franklin celebrates ex-wife Lilian Esoro as she shares stunning birthday photos

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Lilian Esoro recently celebrated her birthday on March 9 and to mark it, she took to social media to show her fans that she is indeed aging backwards.

She shared some stunning photos on her birthday that left many people in awe. In some photos, she was a girly girl in a pink ruffle dress and then a fitted long silver dress while in another photo, she went full gangster with khaki coloured pants, a multi-coloured top and her faced half-covered.

Sharing the photos, she wrote: "One step at a time. its just one step at a time, I love how I am becoming mentally, physically, intellectually and spiritually mature. And No, I ain’t stopping or breaking this sequence anytime soon. Happy Birthday to Meeeee. The Money Year Give them Hot Hot "

Amongst the many people who celebrated her was her ex-husband, Ubi Franklin. He took to social media to share an adorable photo of the actress with their son and wrote quite a beautiful message, celebrating her.

He wrote: "Happy Birthday Mama Jay God bless you always #SOAR Thank you for a Drama Free Life Proud of all you have been doing Thank you for holding it down for Jayden always. Posterity will judge you fairly"

See more photos of the actress below:

While Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin continue to be 'ex-couple' goals whose co-parenting skills leaves many people amazed, the same cannot be said for Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Earlier on, Legit.ng reported the news of how businessman and ex-hubby to Tonto Dikeh, Olakunle Churchill, took to social media to deny the claims and also called any report suggesting he lost the custody of his child false.

In a disclaimer issued by his legal rep, it was claimed that the report is false and was sponsored by Tonto who used the blog, Cutie Juls, to spread the lie. As expected, this infuriated the Nollywood diva who wasted no time in blasting him.

