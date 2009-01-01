Home | News | General | Arsenal set to end Man United's Premier League unbeaten run under Solskjaer

- Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League clash will have major impact on which of the team that will finish in the top four this season

- The Gunners are fifth on the log wih 57 points, one shy of the Red Devils as they head into the match

- Both teams have major injuries but the north Londoners must be wary of red-hot Romelu Lukaku

Arsenal welcome Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium in one of the Premier League matches on Sunday, March 10.

The Gunners are currently fifth on the log with 57 points - just one point behind the Red Devils as they head into the crunch clash.

Unai Emery's men will be going into this encounter on the back of their disappointing 3-1 defeat to Rennes in Thursday's Europa League round of 16 clash.

Few days after they were forced to 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby at Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal will be without Lucas Torreira (suspended), while Hector Bellerin (knee), Rob Holding (knee) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) are long-term absentees.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men on the other hand are all fired up for this meeting after their dramatic come back against Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League during the week.

Despite losing 2-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 tie, the Red Devils reached the quarterfinals of the competition by beating the Paris' based team 3-1.

And they will hope to maintain that form to consolidate their position on the table as the season continues to wind down.

United on the other side will be without Anthony Martial (groin) and Eric Bailly (muscular), while Paul Pogba is available for selection.

Ander Herrera (hamstring) and Nemanja Matic (muscle) have been absent for the last fortnight but are also in contention.

Arsenal will have to be wary of Romelu Lukaku, who has scored six goals in his last three appearances in all competition.

Key Stats

Only Manchester City, with 42, have won more points in home matches this season than Arsenal's 38.

But Manchester United's 29 away points are bettered only Spurs and Liverpool, with 33 and 32 respectively.

Meanwhile, nine of Arsenal’s 13 PL victories over Man United have come on a Sunday according to information on Premier League website

Alexandre Lacazette can become only the second Arsenal player to score in six consecutive PL home matches, after Thierry Henry, and the first at Emirates Stadium.

Paul Pogba has missed three PL penalties this season and could become the first to miss four in a campaign.

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Time: 17:30

