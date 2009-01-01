Home | News | General | Arsenal set to end Man United's Premier League unbeaten run under Solskjaer
Arsenal set to end Man United's Premier League unbeaten run under Solskjaer



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
- Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League clash will have major impact on which of the team that will finish in the top four this season

- The Gunners are fifth on the log wih 57 points, one shy of the Red Devils as they head into the match

- Both teams have major injuries but the north Londoners must be wary of red-hot Romelu Lukaku

Arsenal welcome Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium in one of the Premier League matches on Sunday, March 10.

The Gunners are currently fifth on the log with 57 points - just one point behind the Red Devils as they head into the crunch clash.

Unai Emery's men will be going into this encounter on the back of their disappointing 3-1 defeat to Rennes in Thursday's Europa League round of 16 clash.

Few days after they were forced to 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby at Wembley Stadium.

