INEC dismisses governorship election result released on social media by Ganduje’s aide

The governorship election result released on social media by a senior special assistant to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Uba Danzainab, has been dismissed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The electoral umpire dismissed the result in a statement signed by the resident electoral commissioner in Kano state, Riskuwa Arabu-Shehu, Premium Times reports.

Legit.ng gathers that Arabu-Shehu said the governorship and state assembly election was still going on at wards and local government area levels.

According to him, INEC or a representative of the commission is empowered by law to collate, transmit, declare or announce the outcome of any election as contained in section 27 of Electoral Act 2010 as amended.

Report has it that Danzainab published on his Facebook page on Saturday, March 9, that APC won 13 local government areas in the gubernatorial election.

The general public have been urged to wait for the official announcement of the final result by the commission just as the commission warned them to desist from making provocative statements and actions that could lead to crisis in the state.

Reacting to the development, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Abba Yusuf, called on INEC and the Nigeria Police Force to arrest Danzainab, for releasing fake governorship results ahead of INEC.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Otunba Nicholas Tofowomo, the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of Ondo South senatorial election.

Tofowomo was declared winner of the election after scoring 81, 892 votes to defeat his closest rival, the incumbent senator, Yele Omogunwa of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 55, 610 votes.

The result was announced by INEC returning officer, professor Kayode Onifade in charge of Ondo South senatorial election in Ondo state after the senatorial supplementary election held on Saturday was concluded.

Recall that two weeks ago, INEC declared the Ondo South senatorial election inconclusive on the excuse that the margin of win by the candidate of the PDP was less than 28,300 of the total number of registered voters in the affected units where elections did not hold or were cancelled.

