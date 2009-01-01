Home | News | General | Barcelona star tells top Premier League club to sign him next summer
Barcelona star tells top Premier League club to sign him next summer



- Philippe Coutinho has told close friends he wants to leave Barcelona to Man United

- The Brazilian international has failed to live up to his hefty £142million price tag

- Paris Saint Germain has also been linked with the former Liverpool star player

Philippe Coutinho has reportedly told Premier League giants Manchester United to come and get him in the summer.

The Barcelona midfielder left Liverpool just over a year ago to join the Spanish champions for a whopping £142million transfer.

But the Brazilian international has told close friends it has been difficult for him settling down with the Catalan side and has also failed to replicate his form that Barca come for him.

