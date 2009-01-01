Home | News | General | Barcelona star tells top Premier League club to sign him next summer

Philippe Coutinho has reportedly told Premier League giants Manchester United to come and get him in the summer.

The Barcelona midfielder left Liverpool just over a year ago to join the Spanish champions for a whopping £142million transfer.

But the Brazilian international has told close friends it has been difficult for him settling down with the Catalan side and has also failed to replicate his form that Barca come for him.

According to Mirror, Coutinho has been in contact with a number of Manchester United players regarding a potential £100million switch to Old Trafford.

The former Inter Milan had previously admitted he misses playing in the Premier League and knows Liverpool are unlikely to re-sign him.

Coutinho has also been linked to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain after the Ligue 1 champions lost the Dutch wonder kid Frenkie De Jong to Barcelona.

And according to Spanish news media outlet Mundo Deportivo, PSG are keen on taking the Brazilian, who only joined Barca from Liverpool in January 2018.

PSG were previously interested in Coutinho when Barca won the bid to sign him from Liverpool.

Coutinho has made 60 appearances for Barcelona and scored 18 goals since joining the Camp Nou outfit 14 months ago.

Reports recently claim Coutinho's teammate Gerard Pique shouted at the Brazilian for losing possession during a warm-up exercise.

"Come on Phil, you're not plugged in," Pique said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Philippe Coutinho have taken Barcelona to the limit following his below par performance against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey, reports in Spain claim.

The Brazilian was signed in the January window of 2018 from Liverpool for a staggering £142million as the Nou Camp outfit attempted to ease pressure on Lionel Messi since Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain.

