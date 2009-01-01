Home | News | General | I married you with my money -Tonto Dikeh blasts ex-husband Olakunle Chirchill

Earlier on, Legit.ng reported the news of how businessman and ex-hubby to Tonto Dikeh, Olakunle Churchill, took to social media to deny the claims and also called any report suggesting he lost the custody of his child false.

In a disclaimer issued by his legal rep, it was claimed that the report is false and was sponsored by Tonto who used the blog, Cutie Juls, to spread the lie. As expected, this infuriated the Nollywood diva who wasted no time in blasting him.

She took to his comment section to verbally abuse him while spilling some dirty secrets as well. According to the mother of one, she married and clothed him with her money, she also offered to pay child support for his daughter with another woman.

The actress revealed she married him with her money

Recall earlier on, there were reports that suggested that the mother of one has finally being granted full custody of her son, King Andre. The order was made by an Abuja customary court who granted her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, conditional visitation.

Tonto's victory came after she was being sued by her former husband and father of the said child.

