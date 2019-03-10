LIVE UPDATES: Collation of governorship, State House of Assembly election results from polling units Day 2
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Governorship elections took place in 29 out of 36 states in the country while state House of Assembly elections too place in all the state on Saturday, March 9.
There were reports of low voter turnout in some states. Although the election was largely described as peace, a member of the House of Representatives; Honourable Olatoye Temitope was reportedly shot and died at the University Teaching Hospital in Ibadan.
Results were collated in polling units by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Legit.ng brings live update of the result as well as situational reports across the country.
Follow our live updates of the voting process here.
Saki West LGA, Oyo North Gubernatorial Result
No of votes cast - 37630
No of rejected votes - 628
No of valid votes - 37,002
No of accredited voters - 37673
APC 15,147
PDP 21,184
Surulere LGA State Constituency I
Number of Registered Voters - 134939
Number of accredited voters - 20340
Total valid votes - 19357
Rejected votes - 973
Total votes cast - 20330
APC-15,357
PDP-3,628
Honourable Desmond Olusola Elliot of APC Declared Winner
Yola North LG collation center, Alkalawa Ward
Governorship
Registered voters: 15,994
Accredited voters - 6101
APC - 2092
PDP - 1677
Valid votes: 5935
Invalid: 104
Total vote cast: 6039
ASSEMBLY
APC - 1950
PDP - 2161
Ivalid - 5778
Invalid - 247
Total valid - 6025
Lagos central Apapa LGA Gubernatorial result.
APC 20,469
PDP 5951.
Total valid votes - 27170
Total cancelled votes - 774
Total vote cast - 27944
Apapa LGA constituency 2 House of Assembly result.
Registered Voters - 116066
Accredited voters - 18063
APC - 13058
PDP - 3736
Results for Abeokuta south LGA, Ogun state.
House of Assembly
Abeokuta South Constituency 1 Results from 7 Wards
Total Number of Registered Voters - 101,709
Total Number of Accredited Voters - 28,732
ADC-5251
APC-8,142
APM-7,879
PDP-1,214
Total Valid Votes - 25,707
Rejected Votes - 3025
Totally Votes Cast -28,732
Adejojo Yusuf Temitope of APC is declared the winner and returned elected.
Source: Legit.ng
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles