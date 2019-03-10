Home | News | General | LIVE UPDATES: Collation of governorship, State House of Assembly election results from polling units Day 2
I married you with my money -Tonto Dikeh blasts ex-husband Olakunle Chirchill

LIVE UPDATES: Collation of governorship, State House of Assembly election results from polling units Day 2



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
48047 views by  Omotayo Yusuf

Governorship elections took place in 29 out of 36 states in the country while state House of Assembly elections too place in all the state on Saturday, March 9.

There were reports of low voter turnout in some states. Although the election was largely described as peace, a member of the House of Representatives; Honourable Olatoye Temitope was reportedly shot and died at the University Teaching Hospital in Ibadan.

Results were collated in polling units by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Legit.ng brings live update of the result as well as situational reports across the country.

Follow our live updates of the voting process here.

Saki West LGA, Oyo North Gubernatorial Result

No of votes cast - 37630

No of rejected votes - 628

No of valid votes - 37,002

No of accredited voters - 37673

APC 15,147

PDP 21,184

Surulere LGA State Constituency I

Number of Registered Voters - 134939

Number of accredited voters - 20340

Total valid votes - 19357

Rejected votes - 973

Total votes cast - 20330

APC-15,357

PDP-3,628

Honourable Desmond Olusola Elliot of APC Declared Winner

Yola North LG collation center, Alkalawa Ward

Governorship

Registered voters: 15,994

Accredited voters - 6101

APC - 2092

PDP - 1677

Valid votes: 5935

Invalid: 104

Total vote cast: 6039

ASSEMBLY

APC - 1950

PDP - 2161

Ivalid - 5778

Invalid - 247

Total valid - 6025

Lagos central Apapa LGA Gubernatorial result.

APC 20,469

PDP 5951.

Total valid votes - 27170

Total cancelled votes - 774

Total vote cast - 27944

Apapa LGA constituency 2 House of Assembly result.

Registered Voters - 116066

Accredited voters - 18063

APC - 13058

PDP - 3736

Results for Abeokuta south LGA, Ogun state.

House of Assembly

Abeokuta South Constituency 1 Results from 7 Wards

Total Number of Registered Voters - 101,709

Total Number of Accredited Voters - 28,732

ADC-5251

APC-8,142

APM-7,879

PDP-1,214

Total Valid Votes - 25,707

Rejected Votes - 3025

Totally Votes Cast -28,732

Adejojo Yusuf Temitope of APC is declared the winner and returned elected.

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 83 of 83