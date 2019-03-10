LIVE UPDATES: Collation of governorship, State House of Assembly election results from polling units Day 2

8:54 AM 48047 views by Omotayo Yusuf

Governorship elections took place in 29 out of 36 states in the country while state House of Assembly elections too place in all the state on Saturday, March 9.

There were reports of low voter turnout in some states. Although the election was largely described as peace, a member of the House of Representatives; Honourable Olatoye Temitope was reportedly shot and died at the University Teaching Hospital in Ibadan.

Results were collated in polling units by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Legit.ng brings live update of the result as well as situational reports across the country.

Follow our live updates of the voting process here.