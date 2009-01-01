Breaking: PDP’s governor Umahi floors APC, others in all 13 LGAs in Ebonyi
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi, David Umahi, was on Sunday, March 10, declared the winner of the election in the state as he led in all the 13 local government areas of the state.
Premium Times reports that Umahi beat his closest rival, Sonni Ogbuoji of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The report said the state’s returning officer and vice chancellor of Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) Prof Chukwuemeka Eze, leading the announcement, demanded for a two-hour break for computation of the results.
“We will reconvene in two and half hours for the declaration of the results,” he said
1. ONICHA LG
PDP 52,851
APC 2,477
2. OHAOZARA LGA
PDP 48,256
APC 1,004
3. IKWO LGA:
PDP 37,947
APC 11,475
4. IZZI LGA
PDP 34,199
APC 13430
5. OHAUKWU LGA
PDP = 30,606
APC = 9,943
6. AFIKPO SOUTH LGA
PDP 27,720
APC 9,275
7. EZZA SOUTH LGA
PDP 27,583
APC 3,245
8. ISHIELU LGA
PDP: 26,700
APC: 3,105
9. ABAKALIKI
PDP 26,809
APC 9,815
10. EBONYI LGA
PDP 25,830
APC 5,951
11. AFIKPO NORTH
PDP 21,245
APC 7,446
12. IVO LGA
PDP 19,166
APC 2,055
13. EZZA NORTH LGA
PDP 14,181
APC 2,482
