Breaking: PDP’s governor Umahi floors APC, others in all 13 LGAs in Ebonyi



The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi, David Umahi, was on Sunday, March 10, declared the winner of the election in the state as he led in all the 13 local government areas of the state.

Premium Times reports that Umahi beat his closest rival, Sonni Ogbuoji of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The report said the state’s returning officer and vice chancellor of Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) Prof Chukwuemeka Eze, leading the announcement, demanded for a two-hour break for computation of the results.

“We will reconvene in two and half hours for the declaration of the results,” he said

1. ONICHA LG

PDP 52,851

APC 2,477

2. OHAOZARA LGA

PDP 48,256

APC 1,004

3. IKWO LGA:

PDP 37,947

APC 11,475

4. IZZI LGA

PDP 34,199

APC 13430

5. OHAUKWU LGA

PDP = 30,606

APC = 9,943

6. AFIKPO SOUTH LGA

PDP 27,720

APC 9,275

7. EZZA SOUTH LGA

PDP 27,583

APC 3,245

8. ISHIELU LGA

PDP: 26,700

APC: 3,105

9. ABAKALIKI

PDP 26,809

APC 9,815

10. EBONYI LGA

PDP 25,830

APC 5,951

11. AFIKPO NORTH

PDP 21,245

APC 7,446

12. IVO LGA

PDP 19,166

APC 2,055

13. EZZA NORTH LGA

PDP 14,181

APC 2,482

