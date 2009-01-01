Home | News | General | Hazrad scores scores deep into stoppage time to earn point for Chelsea against Wolves

- Chelsea vs Wolves shared the spoils in an entertaining Premier League game played at Stamford Bridge

- Both sides went into the break without a goal in the first half but Raul Jimenez broke the deadlock in the second period

- Chelsea's equalizer came from the boot of their star man Eden Hazard in stoppage time to earn a draw for his side

Chelsea vs Wolves ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw as Maurizio Sarri men's hope of making a top-four finish suffered another major setback.

It was a tough contest between both sides but the pressure was more on Chelsea who needed to record a win and hope the outcome of Arsenal and Man United ended in a draw.

The first half did not produce any goal at Stamford Bridge but Maurizio Sarri were the better team going into the break.

Wolves took the lead in the second half with their first shot on target in the match. Raul Gimenez broke lose into the Blues defence before slotting home his shot to make it 1-0 in the 56th minute.

Chelsea tried to hit back instantly but Gonzalo Higuain's shot was brilliantly tipped over by Portuguese keeper Rui Patricio.

The Argentine striker agonizingly missed from two-yards out again in the 60th minute after Wolves failed to clear their lines properly.

Star man Eden Hazard rescued a point for Chelsea as he scored the equalizer deep into time added to send the Stamford Bridge fans into wild celebrations.

Both sides shared the spoils but Srari's men were disappointed as they missed the chance to move into fifth place.

