Home | News | General | Hazrad scores scores deep into stoppage time to earn point for Chelsea against Wolves
Breaking: PDP’s governor Umahi floors APC, others in all 13 LGAs in Ebonyi
Governor Emmanuel clears 13 out of 31 LGAs in Akwa Ibom

Hazrad scores scores deep into stoppage time to earn point for Chelsea against Wolves



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Chelsea vs Wolves shared the spoils in an entertaining Premier League game played at Stamford Bridge

- Both sides went into the break without a goal in the first half but Raul Jimenez broke the deadlock in the second period

- Chelsea's equalizer came from the boot of their star man Eden Hazard in stoppage time to earn a draw for his side

Chelsea vs Wolves ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw as Maurizio Sarri men's hope of making a top-four finish suffered another major setback.

It was a tough contest between both sides but the pressure was more on Chelsea who needed to record a win and hope the outcome of Arsenal and Man United ended in a draw.

READ ALSO: Sergio Ramos reportedly set to join Juventus if Mourinho becomes Real's next boss

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 93 of 93