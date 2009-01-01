Home | News | General | Governor Emmanuel clears 13 out of 31 LGAs in Akwa Ibom

The current governor of Akwa Ibom and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship election, Udom Emmanuel, has been declared winner in 13 out of the 31 local government areas announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) so far.

It was learnt that Emmanuel has so far polled 205,931 votes in the 13 local government areas.

Premium Times reports that this figure represents 73.9% of the total votes cast in those areas.

He is thus said to be leading the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nsima Ekere, who has polled 72,742 in the 13 local government areas, representing 26.1% of the total votes announced so far.

According to the report, Governor Emmanuel defeated APC’s Ekere in all the local government areas so far announced.

These include Ikot Abasi where the APC candidate is from.

Accordingly, the local government areas where the results have been announced so far include Ibeno, Urue Offong Oruko, Nsit Ubium, Okobo, Esit Eket, Onna, Uruan, Nsit Atai, Ikot Abasi, Obot Akara, Uyo, Abak, and Ini.

