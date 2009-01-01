Home | News | General | Hilarious photos of how Tonto Dikeh's son messed up the house while playing, her reaction is epic

Nollywood actress has a relationship with her son that is quite enviable. The screen diva and entrepreneur never shys away from showing just how much she loves him. However, kids can be naughty in many situations, and even, such a sweet, adorable child like King Andre is not exempted.

Recently, Tonto Dikeh took to sharing just how mischievous and messy her son can be sometimes. While playing, the young boy got all naughty and dirty and started pouring the contents of a large container onto the floor.

The result of this was that everywhere looked messy and so dirty. Even his body was not exempted, it was filled with a lot of white, powdery substance.

Tonto walked upon Andre to see this mess and she was completely shocked. Taking to her Instagram page to share the story, she went on to talk about she had only seen this happen in the past to other kids.

She did not anticipate that her own son would do this. According to her, she had told herself that any child that tried such messy act with her would be whooped.

But upon seeing what Andre did, she could only scold him lightly. Even more, she even joined him in his rough play. See her post below:

"Kids will away be kids!!! I use to see pictures like this in the past and say to my self any kid messes my home like this will get a whoop!!

"MY SON, @kingandre_dikeh ,MY WORLD, DID IT AND ALL I COULD DO WAS JOIN IN!! ALTHOUGH I DID A LIGHT SCOLDING BECAUSE I AM GROOMING A MAN TO BE... ME Too embarrassed to post mines lol."

Recently, Tonto Dikeh had another bout of quarrel with her former husband Olakunle Churchill. After making a comment about the fight over having custody of their child Andre, the actress revealed that she had fed and clothed him with her money.

