Top European club set to name Mourinho next manager in a mega money deal this week



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  38 minutes ago
- Jose Mourinho on the verge of returning to football management three months after Man United sacked him

- The 56-year-old boss has been tipped to replace Santiago Solari at Real Madrid, a deal which could happen this week

- Mou is expected to sign a three-and-a-half year deal worth about £17m on his return to the club

Real Madrid are have reportedly concluded plans to name Jose Mourinho as their new manager this week.

The Galacticos have struggled all season long in all competitions, but are looking to end the season on a positive not.

It will be recalled that Los Blancos were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League at the round of 16 stage by Dutch League side Ajax Amsterdam.

Coach Santiago Solari's men claimed the first leg of the meeting in February, but fell scandalously in the second at the Bernabeu last week.

Few days after Barcelona ousted them from the Copa Del Rey compeition at the semifinal stage - losing 4-1 on aggregate.

