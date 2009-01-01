Home | News | General | Top European club set to name Mourinho next manager in a mega money deal this week

Real Madrid are have reportedly concluded plans to name Jose Mourinho as their new manager this week.

The Galacticos have struggled all season long in all competitions, but are looking to end the season on a positive not.

It will be recalled that Los Blancos were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League at the round of 16 stage by Dutch League side Ajax Amsterdam.

Coach Santiago Solari's men claimed the first leg of the meeting in February, but fell scandalously in the second at the Bernabeu last week.

Few days after Barcelona ousted them from the Copa Del Rey compeition at the semifinal stage - losing 4-1 on aggregate.

The Mirror however reports that the Real's former president Roman Calderon claims Mourinho will sign a three-and-a-half year to take over from Santiago Solari .

Adding that the deal could be completed in the coming days so as to avoid compounding their woes this season.

Calderon said: "I understand Mourinho will sign a deal for the remainder of this season and for another three years, with a net salary of £17m per year, possibly as early as Monday.

“He will return because something needs to be done and president Florentino Perez believes Mourinho is the best man he can get at this time — one of the worst periods in the club’s history.”

They are already third on the Spanish league table, and few more defeats or draws could see them finish out of Champions League qualification position at the end of the season.

With his side's recent showing, Solari has been under immense pressure and must make a statement if he wants to see out his contract at the club.

Meanwhile, it seems the club's chiefs have run out of patience with the Spaniard as they are hoping Mourinho can rescue them from total disappointment at the end with few matches left this season.

The former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss first managed Los Blancos in 2010 and parted ways with them in 2013 - after winning three major titles except Champions League.

He was sacked by Manchester United in December after his relationship with the players stumbled.

Calderon said of the 52-year-old: "Mourinho will be the perfect shield against the unhappiness in the media, the fans and the players.

“But it will not be easy and I predict it will be very difficult over the next three months.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jose Mourinho has turned down a mega money offer to manage a Chinese national team last week.

The Portuguese tactician was sacked by Manchester United at the end of last year after his relationship with his players deteriorated.

He has however been heavily linked with a move to re-join Real Madrid before the end of the ongoing leagues season following Los Blancos ouster from the Champions League.

