Home | News | General | Breaking: Suspected hoodlums set INEC office ablaze in Imo state
Top European club set to name Mourinho next manager in a mega money deal this week
Breaking: INEC suspends electoral processes in Rivers state until further notice as UK reacts

Breaking: Suspected hoodlums set INEC office ablaze in Imo state



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 39 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Suspected political thugs have set ablaze the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ngor Okpuala local government area of Imo state.

The Cable reports that the suspected hoodlums broke into INEC office when collation of results for the governorship and state assembly elections was ongoing around 2pm on Sunday, March 10, before setting the office on fire.

READ ALSO: LIVE UPDATES: Official INEC collation of governorship results

An official of the electoral commission who did not want to be named stated that the hoodlums overpowered a guard at the office before carrying out the arson attack.

He said the police later arrived the scene and guarded the electoral materials in the premises, adding that INEC staff where taken to the INEC head office in Imo where they are currently collating the results.

In another news report, INEC has suspended the electoral processes in Rivers state citing widespread irregularities.

In a statement signed by Festus Okoye, INEC's national commissioner and chairman of information and voter education committee, the electoral body said it's decision to suspend the elections was based on reports from its officials in the field regarding disruption of the electoral process and violence in the state.

Meanwhile, the Kwara state All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has won the governorship election held on Saturday, March 9.

He polled 331,546 votes to emerge as the winner of the highly anticipated election. It was previously reported that the APC candidate won in all the 16 local government areas in the state announced earlier leading his PDP's opponent, Hon Abdulrazaq Atunwa, with a margin of 216,792 votes.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng upgrades to serve you better.

2019 elections: Do you still trust INEC to conduct fair elections? - Nigerians speak| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 93 of 93