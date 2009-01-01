Home | News | General | Breaking: Suspected hoodlums set INEC office ablaze in Imo state

Suspected political thugs have set ablaze the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ngor Okpuala local government area of Imo state.

The Cable reports that the suspected hoodlums broke into INEC office when collation of results for the governorship and state assembly elections was ongoing around 2pm on Sunday, March 10, before setting the office on fire.

An official of the electoral commission who did not want to be named stated that the hoodlums overpowered a guard at the office before carrying out the arson attack.

He said the police later arrived the scene and guarded the electoral materials in the premises, adding that INEC staff where taken to the INEC head office in Imo where they are currently collating the results.

In another news report, INEC has suspended the electoral processes in Rivers state citing widespread irregularities.

In a statement signed by Festus Okoye, INEC's national commissioner and chairman of information and voter education committee, the electoral body said it's decision to suspend the elections was based on reports from its officials in the field regarding disruption of the electoral process and violence in the state.

Meanwhile, the Kwara state All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has won the governorship election held on Saturday, March 9.

He polled 331,546 votes to emerge as the winner of the highly anticipated election. It was previously reported that the APC candidate won in all the 16 local government areas in the state announced earlier leading his PDP's opponent, Hon Abdulrazaq Atunwa, with a margin of 216,792 votes.

