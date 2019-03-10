Home | News | General | Breaking: INEC suspends electoral processes in Rivers state until further notice as UK reacts

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the electoral processes in Rivers state citing widespread irregularities.

In a statement signed by Festus Okoye, INEC's national commissioner and chairman of information and voter education committee, the electoral body said it's decision to suspend the elections was based on "reports from our officials in the field".

The statement reads: "Based on reports from our officials in the field, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has determined that there has been a widespread disruption of elections conducted on the 9th day of March 2019 in Rivers state.

"These initial reports suggest that violence occurred in a substantial number of polling units and collation centres, staff have been taken hostage and materials including result sheets have either been seized or destroyed by unauthorised persons. In addition, safety of our staff appears to be in jeopardy all over the state and the commission is concerned about the credibility of the process.

"Consequently, at a meeting held today 10th March 2019, the commission has decided to suspend all electoral processes in the state until further notice. This is in line with Section 26 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and Clause 479e0 of the Regulations and Guidelines of the commission.

"The commission has also established a Fact-Finding Committee to assess the situation and report back within 48 hours. We appeal to the people of Rivers state, particularly the voters, for their understanding as we look into the circumstances of these disruptions and what further action needs to be taken."

Similarly, the United Kingdom (UK) has also expressed concern over reports of alleged military interference in the gubernatorial and state House of Assembly elections in Rivers state.

The UK High Commission said in a tweet on its verified Twitter handle, @UKinNigeria, on Sunday afternoon, March 10, that reports including from its own observers spoke of military interference in the election in the state.

The High Commission said it was monitoring the situation very closely, adding that INEC's staff should be allowed to do their job in safety, without intimidation.

“Extremely concerned by reports, including from @UKinnigeria observers, of military interference in the election process in Rivers state. Monitoring the situation closely @inecng staff must be allowed to do their job in safety, without intimidation,” the UK High Commission tweeted.

