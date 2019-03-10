Home | News | General | Breaking: INEC suspends electoral processes in Rivers state until further notice as UK reacts
Breaking: Suspected hoodlums set INEC office ablaze in Imo state
Adeleke's daughter Folashade welcomes 2nd child with another baby daddy (photos)

Breaking: INEC suspends electoral processes in Rivers state until further notice as UK reacts



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 42 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the electoral processes in Rivers state citing widespread irregularities.

In a statement signed by Festus Okoye, INEC's national commissioner and chairman of information and voter education committee, the electoral body said it's decision to suspend the elections was based on "reports from our officials in the field".

The statement reads: "Based on reports from our officials in the field, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has determined that there has been a widespread disruption of elections conducted on the 9th day of March 2019 in Rivers state.

READ ALSO: Breaking: APC’s Abdulrazaq wins Kwara governorship election

"These initial reports suggest that violence occurred in a substantial number of polling units and collation centres, staff have been taken hostage and materials including result sheets have either been seized or destroyed by unauthorised persons. In addition, safety of our staff appears to be in jeopardy all over the state and the commission is concerned about the credibility of the process.

"Consequently, at a meeting held today 10th March 2019, the commission has decided to suspend all electoral processes in the state until further notice. This is in line with Section 26 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and Clause 479e0 of the Regulations and Guidelines of the commission.

"The commission has also established a Fact-Finding Committee to assess the situation and report back within 48 hours. We appeal to the people of Rivers state, particularly the voters, for their understanding as we look into the circumstances of these disruptions and what further action needs to be taken."

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 93 of 93