Adeleke's daughter Folashade welcomes 2nd child with another baby daddy (photos)

Davido's sister Folashade Adeleke has finally put to bed. She welcomed her 2nd child with yet another baby daddy. The excited lady and the father of her new born took to celebrating their bundle of joy on their various Instagram pages.

Folashade's baby daddy identified as _kingchic on Instagram was so excited to have a child to hold in his arms. Before the birth of his kid, he has been sharing some loved up photos with the mother of his incoming baby.

In some of these photos, he celebrated Folashade and rained accolades on her. Even more, he took some pictures with the first fruit of the daughter of wealthy Adeleke.

He was apparently happy to be welcoming a newborn with the beautiful lady. His excitement was very obvious from the photos he shared.

See some of the photos below:

Now that Folashade has put to bed, _kingchic could not control his joy. He took to his Instagram page to express his joy.

See his post below:

Folashade was also very happy to have finally delivered. Hence, she shared a beautiful photo of the newborn on her Instastory.

See her post below:

This is coming after Folashade's dad clocked 62. To celebrate this occasion, an elaborate party was organised in which a lot of thrills and fun went down.

