Ethiopian Airlines' plane crash: one Nigerian and 32 Kenyans confirmed dead



- The airline's spokesperson confirmed one Nigerian and 32 Kenyans are among 157 victims who died in the crash

- Among the deceased are 17 Ethiopians, eight Chinese among other nationalities

- The aircraft crashed about six minutes after taking off and there have been no survivors

One Nigerian and at least 32 Kenyans are among the victims of the ill-fated Sunday, March 10, Boeing 737-800 MAX plane crash belonging to Ethiopian Airline, Legit.ng understands.

A spokesperson of the airline, Asrat Begashaw, said the gory accident killed one Nigerian 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, six Egyptians, nine Ethiopians, seven French, eight Americans and seven Britons among other nationalities.

