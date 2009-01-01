Home | News | General | Ethiopian Airlines' plane crash: one Nigerian and 32 Kenyans confirmed dead

- The airline's spokesperson confirmed one Nigerian and 32 Kenyans are among 157 victims who died in the crash

- Among the deceased are 17 Ethiopians, eight Chinese among other nationalities

- The aircraft crashed about six minutes after taking off and there have been no survivors

One Nigerian and at least 32 Kenyans are among the victims of the ill-fated Sunday, March 10, Boeing 737-800 MAX plane crash belonging to Ethiopian Airline, Legit.ng understands.

A spokesperson of the airline, Asrat Begashaw, said the gory accident killed one Nigerian 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, six Egyptians, nine Ethiopians, seven French, eight Americans and seven Britons among other nationalities.

READ ALSO: Ethiopian Airline flight headed to Kenya crashes with 149 passengers on board

READ ALSO: Lagos politician Segun Adewale allegedly slaps female reporter for recording him

According to a statement by the airline, the flight which crashed on Sunday, March 10, minutes after takeoff was new.

“The group CEO who is now at the accident scene regrets to inform there are no survivors,” the spokesperson said.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

As earlier reported by TUKO.co.ke, a total of 157 people died in the crash and there were no survivors.

It is understood the aircraft crashed at Bishoftu (Debre Zeit) 50km away from Addis Ababa.

The airline said it lost contact with the plane at around 8.44am local time. The aircraft took off at 8.38am.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the hottest gist on Africa Love Aid

The accident was confirmed by Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed after he sent out condolences to families of the deceased.

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better

"The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning," the statement shared on the PM's official Twitter page read.

NAF buries pilot who died in Kaduna helicopter crash | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...