BREAKING: PDP candidate Seyi Makinde wins Oyo Governorship Election
Seyi Makinde, gubernatorial candidate of the PDP, wins in Oyo state.
Makinde polled 515,621 votes while Adebayo Adelabu of the APC polled 357, 982 votes.
Margin of lead: 157, 639.
More details shortly
Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019
