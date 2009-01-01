Home | News | General | BREAKING: PDP candidate Seyi Makinde wins Oyo Governorship Election
BREAKING: PDP candidate Seyi Makinde wins Oyo Governorship Election



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 32 minutes ago
Seyi Makinde, gubernatorial candidate of the PDP, wins in Oyo state.

Makinde polled 515,621 votes while Adebayo Adelabu of the APC polled 357, 982 votes.

Margin of lead: 157, 639.

More details shortly

Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019

