Fayose mocks Amosun as Akinlade, APM lose to APC

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has mocked Governor Ibikunle Amosun, after his “political son” Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), lost in the Ogun state governorship elections.
“I congratulate Gov ibikunle Amosun for LOSING the guber election of his political son, Adekunle Akinlade of APM.
“He can now join our club, having forcefully supervised & funded the rigging of Ekiti 2018 election by the same Prof Abdulganiyu Raji who served as REC in both states.
“YE Ibikunle Amosun, pls join us as we battle our orchestrated ‘loss’ at the tribunal. What goes round has come round. You “Ja Ekiti Gba!”, they have “Ja Ogun Gba.”

“YE, please remember to congratulate HE. Dapo Abiodun o.
“My name is Ayo Fayose,” Fayose wrote on his Twitter account.
APM in Ogun State had called on the INEC to defer announcement of result of Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.
The Chairman of the APM Campaign Organisation in Ogun, Alhaji Sarafa Isola, made the call on Sunday at a press conference in Abeokuta.
The party spoke as results showed Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leading in most of the local government areas.

