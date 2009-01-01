Home | News | General | Saraki congratulates Kwara governor-elect, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq
Saraki congratulates Kwara governor-elect, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq



The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has congratulated Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for emerging winner of the Kwara State governorship elections.
Mr Abdulrasaq won the March 9 elections with 331,546 to beat his closest rival, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Razaq Atunwa, who scored 114,754 votes.
In a message on his official twitter page, Mr Saraki said “I thank all Kwarans, particularly PDP supporters, who worked for the party in the just concluded elections. My congratulations go to Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq and all those who emerged at all levels. I wish them all the best,” He said.
Mr Saraki who is a former governor of the state, lost his re-election bid to represent the Kwara Central Senatorial district in the just concluded general elections.

The senate president lost to the APC candidate, Ibrahim Oloriegbe.
Mr Abdulrazaq will succeed Abdulfattah Ahmed as the governor of the state on May 29.

