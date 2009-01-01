PDP rejects suspension of electoral process in Rivers state

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the immediate release of the governorship and house of assembly elections results in Rivers State.

The party also condemned the alleged attempt by the army to interfere with the collation of results at the INEC headquarters in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

The move by PDP follows the suspension of all electoral processes in Rivers by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The commission had cited widespread disruption of the polls in the state as the reason for its action.

In a statement published on its official twitter page, the party charged INEC to end its ”manipulative schemes and immediately declare the results”.

The statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbodiyan, condemned the ‘disagreement’ between the army and the police at the INEC collation centre, adding that the incident could jeopardise the outcome of the elections in the state.

In a series of tweets on the official page of the party, the main opposition party said, “Nigerians watched in bewilderment as soldiers, in the company of APC thugs invaded polling units in Rivers State, unleashed violence on voters, disrupted polling processes and hauled away electoral materials, just because the APC is not in the ballot, following its self-inflicted exclusion from the election.

“The use of soldiers to ambush the electoral process and confiscate results is an extreme scheme by the APC and the Buhari Presidency to enmesh the Rivers state governorship election in controversy, seeing that there is no way they can take away victory from the PDP.

“Our party contends that elections have been concluded in Rivers state; results of the Governorship & polls have been declared at the various polling units, wards and LGA collation centers & all returning officers & political parties in the ballot conclusively have the figures.”

The party also cautioned INEC to note that a lot of innocent Nigerians ”have already been killed by the APC in its desperation to forcefully take over Rivers”.

The election in Rivers State is keenly between the candidate of the PDP, Governor Nyesom Wike, and that of the African Action Congress, Biokpomabo Awara.

The APC did not present a candidate after the court ruled out its participation, but the leader of the party in the state, Rotimi Amaechi, had swayed his support toward the AAC.

The February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections in the state was marred by widespread violence which claimed several lives.

