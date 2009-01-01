Lawmaker dies hours after winning re-election

Ezekiel Afon, lawmaker representing Pengana constituency in the Plateau state house of assembly, has died hours after he was re-elected to represent the constituency.

Bashir Sati, secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, confirmed the lawmaker’s death to NAN in Jos.

According to Sati, Afon died Sunday afternoon after a brief illness.

“It is unfortunate that we lost Afon, one of the most dedicated members of our party and a committed lawmaker just after he was declared winner to occupy his seat again,” he said.

“Though he has been sick for a while but we received the news of his demise with rude shock.”

Afon was first elected into the assembly under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015, but defected to the ruling APC in 2017.

