APC wins Gombe governorship election



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  2 hours 37 minutes ago
The All Progressive Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of Gombe State gubernatorial election.

The party polled a total of 364,179 votes to beat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which scored 222, 868 votes in Saturday's poll.

The APC candidate is Inuwa Yahaya while a senator, Bayero Nafada, is the candidate of the PDP.

The PDP is the current governing party in Gombe.

Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
