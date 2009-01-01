APC wins Gombe governorship election

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of Gombe State gubernatorial election.

The party polled a total of 364,179 votes to beat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which scored 222, 868 votes in Saturday's poll.

The APC candidate is Inuwa Yahaya while a senator, Bayero Nafada, is the candidate of the PDP.

The PDP is the current governing party in Gombe.

Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019