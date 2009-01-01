APC wins Gombe governorship election
- 2 hours 37 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
APC wins Gombe governorship election
The All Progressive Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of Gombe State gubernatorial election.
The party polled a total of 364,179 votes to beat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which scored 222, 868 votes in Saturday's poll.
The APC candidate is Inuwa Yahaya while a senator, Bayero Nafada, is the candidate of the PDP.
The PDP is the current governing party in Gombe.
Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles