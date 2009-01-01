Nigeria’s Pius Adesanmi Dies In Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash
Pius Adesanmi, popular Nigerian professor and columnist based in Canada, was on the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed in the early hours of Sunday.
It can be recalled that an Ethiopian Airlines flight between Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, crashed, killing 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard.
It has now emerged that Adesanmi, a native of Isanlu, in Yagba East Local Government area of Kogi State, was among the passengers.
Three different family members, plus a close friend of Adesanmi’s and a Canadian official, confirmed the sad development to SaharaReporters.
Until his death, Adesanmi was a Professor of English at Carleton University
