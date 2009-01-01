BREAKING: INEC declares Ugwuanyi winner of Enugu governorship election
The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate for Saturday's governorship election, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has cleared all the 17 Local Government Area results.
The results of the 17 Council Areas as announced by Independent National Electoral Commission, collation/returning officers shows that PDP polled over 98 per cent of the total votes cast in the election.
From the results announced by INEC, state returning officer, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku, Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, PDP polled a total of 449,935 to defeat the All Progressives Congress candidate, who polled a total of 10,423 to come a distant second
